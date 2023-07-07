Ultra Europe 2023 announces day 1 livestream schedule

By Yotam Dov 460

Ultra Europe just announced its Day 1 livestream schedule, much to the excitement of music enthusiasts worldwide. With an impressive lineup of renowned artists, this virtual experience promises to be a night filled with electrifying beats and unforgettable performances.

Kicking off the festivities at 11:00 PM will be the spectacular Ultra Europe opening show, designed to set the stage for an evening of pure musical bliss. This visual extravaganza aims to captivate viewers from the very beginning, creating an immersive atmosphere that will transport them to the heart of the festival, even from the comfort of their own homes.

At 11:05 PM, the talented Gryffin will take to the virtual stage, ready to showcase his unique blend of melodic house and future bass. Known for his mesmerizing live performances and uplifting tracks, Gryffin is sure to kick-start the night with a burst of energy, setting the perfect tone for the upcoming acts.

As the night progresses, at 12:05 AM, the legendary Oliver Heldens will grace the livestream with his presence. A true titan in the world of electronic dance music, Heldens is renowned for his infectious beats and vibrant stage presence. Fans can expect a seamless fusion of house, future house, and deep house, as he effortlessly commands the dancefloor and leaves viewers craving more.

Keeping the momentum going, at 1:35 AM, techno maestro Adam Beyer will take over the virtual decks. Beyer’s dark and hypnotic soundscapes have earned him a devoted following, and his live sets never fail to leave audiences in awe. With his relentless beats and seamless mixing skills, he is sure to provide a captivating experience for techno enthusiasts around the globe.

Shortly after, at 1:50 AM, the highly acclaimed Axwell will bring his signature progressive house sound to the livestream. As one-third of the iconic Swedish House Mafia and a respected solo artist, Axwell’s melodic and euphoric tracks have become anthems within the dance music community. Brace yourself for an unforgettable journey through uplifting melodies and infectious rhythms.

Next up, at 3:05 AM, the multi-talented Zedd will take center stage. Known for his masterful productions and genre-defying collaborations, Zedd’s music effortlessly blurs the lines between pop and electronic dance music. With his infectious energy and chart-topping hits, he is guaranteed to get viewers dancing and singing along to every beat.

Rounding off the incredible Day 1 livestream schedule, at 3:35 AM, the one and only Hardwell will deliver his signature big-room sound. Having been ranked as the world’s No.1 DJ multiple times, Hardwell knows how to ignite a crowd with his explosive mixes and energy-infused performances. Get ready for a grand finale that will leave fans breathless and craving for more.

Ultra Europe’s Day 1 livestream schedule promises an unforgettable night of music, bringing together some of the most talented and influential artists in the electronic dance music scene. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a curious newcomer, this virtual experience is not to be missed. So mark your calendars, tune in, and get ready to dance the night away from the comfort of your own home.

Image Credit: Julien Duval Photo / Provided by Ultra Europe PR