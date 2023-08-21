Armand Van Helden marks 25th anniversary of ‘You Don’t Know Me’ with ‘I Won’t Stop’

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his UK chart-topping hit “You Don’t Know Me,” Armand Van Helden makes a triumphant comeback to FFRR with an upcoming summer anthem titled “I Won’t Stop.”

“I Won’t Stop” marks a return to the dynamic and vocal-driven house sound that originally propelled Armand Van Helden into the spotlight. His name became synonymous with groundbreaking music that has stood the test of time. The track has already garnered strong support from influential figures like Danny Howard (BBC Radio 1), Gorgon City, Fisher, David Guetta, and Barry Can’t Swim, indicating that “I Won’t Stop” is poised to become a staple at festivals this season.

With an infectious vocal hook that captures the essence of the season, “I Won’t Stop” pays homage to the golden era of rave culture. It’s a heartfelt tribute infused with the nostalgic charm of sirens and classic synths. Blurring the line between a club banger and a crossover hit, “I Won’t Stop” serves as a timely reminder of Armand Van Helden’s enduring influence on electronic music over the past two decades.

Reflecting on the creative process, Armand Van Helden shared, “I had been exploring American freestyle music and attempting to capture its essence for quite some time. This track is a fusion of American freestyle vibes and the vibrant New York club sound from 1993. It’s an energetic and slightly absurd song, and I hope people embrace its whimsy when they experience ‘I Won’t Stop.'”

Back in 1999, Armand’s inaugural release on FFRR, “You Don’t Know Me,” soared to the #1 spot on the UK singles chart and achieved top 10 status in France, Germany, and Italy. Its rapid ascent left an indelible mark on the music scene, rightfully earning its place as one of house music’s timeless and iconic tracks. Coupled with his distinctive NYC flair and an innate knack for chart-topping hits, subsequent #1s with Dizzee Rascal and a remix of Tori Amos’ “Professional Widow” cemented Armand’s status as the unrivaled king of the late 90s and early 00s.

Andy Daniell, from FFRR, expressed his excitement, saying, “Armand Van Helden has always been synonymous with FFRR due to tracks and remixes like ‘U Don’t Know Me’ and ‘Sugar is Sweeter,’ which were my go-to selections during my aspiring DJ days. Balancing respect for the past with an eye on the future has always been a priority. Welcoming Armand back to the label after 25 years with an astonishing new track that’s both contemporary and timeless is a dream come true.”

Thus, it’s fitting that Armand Van Helden makes his return to FFRR on the 25th anniversary of “You Don’t Know Me,” reaffirming his prominent position and delivering a resounding message to the electronic music realm: his unwavering commitment with “I Won’t Stop.”

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Neighborhood PR