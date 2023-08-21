Avicii makes history with ‘Wake Me Up’, becomes first Swedish artist to surpass 2 Billion streams

By Yotam Dov

In a groundbreaking milestone for both Swedish music and the digital streaming era, Avicii iconic track “Wake Me Up” has become the first song by a Swedish artist to cross the monumental threshold of 2 billion streams on Spotify. The news has sent waves of excitement and nostalgia through music enthusiasts worldwide, reaffirming the enduring power of Avicii’s music and the global impact of his artistic legacy.

Avicii “Wake Me Up,” a fusion of electronic dance music and folk influences, was released in 2013 as a part of Avicii’s debut studio album, “True.” The track swiftly rose to fame, dominating airwaves and playlists across the globe. Its catchy melody, heartfelt lyrics, and innovative genre-blending captivated listeners from different walks of life. The song’s ability to resonate with audiences, transcending genre boundaries, undoubtedly contributed to its impressive streaming numbers.

Daniel Ek, the CEO and Founder of Spotify, shared his elation about this significant achievement in a heartfelt statement. “It’s so amazing to see Avicii’s influence and remarkable work continuing to bring joy to so many around the world,” Ek remarked. This sentiment underlines the profound and lasting impact that Avicii’s music has had on millions of listeners, fostering a sense of connection and shared experiences across cultures and borders.

One cannot discuss Avicii’s journey without acknowledging the pivotal role played by his former manager, Ash Pournouri. In his statement, Ek took a moment to acknowledge Pournouri’s visionary belief in Avicii’s potential long before others recognized it. “Kudos to Ash Pournouri for believing before anyone else. 💚🇸🇪,” Ek’s words pay tribute to the foresight and dedication that Pournouri exhibited in nurturing Avicii’s talent and pioneering his ascent to international stardom.

Some big news today. “Wake Me Up” by Avicii is the first song by a Swedish artist to break 2B streams on Spotify. It’s so amazing to see Avicii’s influence and remarkable work continuing to bring joy to so many around the world. Kudos to @AshPournouri for believing before… pic.twitter.com/gVuLeRA9Uw — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) August 20, 2023

Avicii’s artistic vision extended beyond his music, and his contributions have left an indelible mark on the music industry as a whole. His passing in 2018 at the young age of 28 was a tragic loss, leaving fans and the music community in mourning. However, the continued popularity of songs like “Wake Me Up” serves as a testament to the timeless quality of his work and the lasting connection he forged with his audience.

The achievement of “Wake Me Up” crossing the 2 billion streams milestone underscores the seismic shift that digital platforms like Spotify have brought to the music industry. It speaks to the power of streaming in not only shaping artists’ legacies but also facilitating the rediscovery of music across generations. Avicii’s music continues to be a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists and a source of comfort for those who have long cherished his melodies.

As Avicii’s “Wake Me Up” continues to make history, it is a reminder that music knows no boundaries. It’s a universal language that has the power to unite, uplift, and transcend. With this latest accomplishment, Avicii’s legacy is firmly cemented in the annals of music history, and his music will undoubtedly continue to resonate with listeners for years to come.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza