Boys Noize unveil electrifying rework of Bananarama classic ‘Venus’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 205

Taking a stab at the classic single known as “Venus,” Boys Noize has officially made the return with an electrifying new rework of Bananarama’s 1986 classic “Venus.” Bananarama’s 1986 version rewired the pop dance framework and today Boys Noize are amplifying this tune with his very own rework which we cannot get enough of.

Alex Ridha also referred to by the stage name of Boys Noize is a name we will never forget in the music industry. Embraced by the underground and adored on the main stage, the nonconformist German-Iraqi artist, DJ, producer, and subcultural oracle has forged a distinctive path through the world of electronic music, all on his own terms. Throwing it down at festivals such as Coachella and Glastonbury, the legend continues to play annually at techno mecca Berghain. Making his return in the most epic way possible, Boys Noize delivers an electrifying rework of Bananarama’s 1986 classic “Venus” out now on London Records.

With those classic energetic vocals and a high-energy backdrop, Boys Noize amplifies this tune in the most unique way possible. Welcoming us into his world of ever-evolving sound with a rapid-fire of instrumentals, this rework is about to be rinsed across the globe. Sharing his thoughts behind the release, Boys Noize shares:

“When the request came in I was quite excited to take this on. I really enjoyed the challenge making this classic work in my DJ-sets, speeding it up and making it pop on new soundsystems. Besides the vocals, some of the original elements worked really well in my new musical dress too – it’s really fun to play this one”

Watch the official visualizer below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com