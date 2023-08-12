Claptone returns with new club anthem ‘The Big Easy’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 161

Renowned for his enigmatic persona, the DJ and producer extraordinaire, Claptone, unveils his freshest creation, ‘The Big Easy,’ the third pulsating club anthem to grace his newly minted label, Golden Recordings.

‘The Big Easy’ is yet another electrifying gem from Claptone’s club-centric haven, Golden Recordings. Here, he weaves spine-tingling brass samples and delicate strings into a colossal house rhythm, forming a track that, in Claptone’s own words, “smiles at you and beckons for your reciprocal smile.” An instant crowd-pleaser, poised to dominate the festival stages and club scenes throughout the summer.

This addition follows the earlier successes of Golden Recordings’ singles, ‘Flashdance,’ a collaborative effort with the legendary Man Parrish, and ‘Euphoria,’ which has already amassed over two million streams on Spotify. The label, freshly established this year, aims to release music that pays homage to the timeless golden era of House Music, a sentiment echoed by Claptone himself.

Over the past eight years, Claptone has graced the world with three artist albums—’Charmer’ (2015), ‘Fantast’ (2019), and ‘Closer’ (2022)—that feature hit singles like ‘No Eyes,’ ‘Heartbeat,’ ‘Under The Moon,’ ‘Queen of Ice,’ and ‘Just A Ghost.’ Widely celebrated for his remixing prowess, including his reimagining of Gregory Porter’s ‘Liquid Spirit,’ his uplifting and vocally-rich brand of house music has garnered millions of views on YouTube, while his Spotify profile boasts an impressive four million monthly listeners. Recent endeavors include remixes for luminaries such as Elton John, Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Mark Ronson, Depeche Mode, Ava Max, Rufus du Sol, Pet Shop Boys, Michael Kiwanuka, Rag’n’Bone Man, New Order, and more.

The producer behind the iconic Venetian mask is also the visionary behind the immersive and ethereal ‘The Masquerade’ events, inaugurated in 2017. These extraordinary showcases have hosted a stellar lineup, including luminaries like Fatboy Slim, MK, Purple Disco Machine, James Hype, Vintage Culture, Armand Van Helden, John Summit, Meduza, Faithless, Nora En Pure, and Pete Tong. These events have graced stages across Australia, South America, North America, London, Paris, Amsterdam, and have become a mainstay at Pacha Ibiza, with the latest season recently commencing for the summer.

Now, with the launch of his very own label, Golden Recordings, Claptone’s focus is intensifying. ‘The Big Easy’ is destined to become another potent dancefloor weapon in the masked maestro’s ever-expanding arsenal.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland