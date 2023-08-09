deadmau5 shares heartfelt announcement of cat Meowingtons’ final days

Anyone who is familiar with the world of deadmau5 will surely be familiar with the producer’s cat, Meowingtons. Unfortunately, deadmau5 shared a heartfelt announcement of very bad news about the condition of his cat on his Instagram in a goodbye note.

Meowingtons has been the happy friend of Joel Zimmerman, aka deadmau5, the Canadian-born electronic music producer and DJ, for 14 years. Joel adopted Meowingtons from the Toronto Humane Society in 2009, when he was only 2 years old, and thus became part of deadmau5’s successful career. It’s no wonder that he quickly became a well-known cat to his fans, having released the Meowingtons Hax Tour in 2011. It was a compilation LP that he made for his tour called Meowingtons Hax Tour Trax. Also, Meowingtons portrait completed the cover of the 2012 deadmau5 classic >album title goes here<. In 2017, Zimmerman filed a petition with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel a Florida woman’s “Meowingtons” trademark, as his own application had previously been rejected. This woman had founded an online store dedicated to cats called meowingtons.com, which Zimmerman claimed in his filing that he suspected was an attempt to capitalize on the popularity of deadmau5’s own Meowingtons content. In 2021, the cat became the first pet on OnlyFans, a channel that “offers a closer look into the private life of its famous owner and promises a highly interactive experience with exclusive tracks, behind-the-scenes footage of deadmau5 in his studio, around his house”. Deadmau5’s latest post says Meowingtons has peacefully passed away. If want to commemorate the most memorable stories of the feline, have a look at Meowingtons’ Instagram.

“well due to some cat medical bulls–t, tomorrow I have to help him cross the rainbow bridge. my heart is broken… it’s really a personal issue and normally i keep things to myself and I can kinda work through it on my own, but professor meowingtons phd is so special to all of us, i felt like i should let you know because he’s touched so many lives in stupid ways.”, added Joel to his post.

Image Credit: Rukes.com