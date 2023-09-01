Premiere: DNO unveils electrifying new single ‘GET BACK’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 114

In an exclusive We Rave You Premiere, DNO has just unveiled his latest single, in the form of ‘GET BACK.’ “The inspiration behind this electrifying journey was to create a musical experience that resonates deep within, infusing every beat with an irresistible surge of energy,” DNO says

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, DNO has just blessed fans alike with the release of his latest single, entitled ‘GET BACK.’ Oozing with energy from start to finish, the Swiss DJ/Producer once again showcases the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses, whilst his ability at curating through a vast array of genres, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. A tech-house production for the ages, ‘GET BACK’ will have listeners out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all, with DNO incorporating each musical element in the most immersive, and as always addictive of manners.

Fresh of the success of his ‘Deny No One‘ EP, as well as from the momentum gained with the release of his hit single, ‘MONEYBAG,’ this artist to watch has set his sights on nothing less than global dominance, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Hailing from a highly artistic and musically gifted family, DNO explored his passion for music production from the youngest of ages, and with a clear focus and commitment to the cause, he is now considered as one of the best urban/open format DJ staples to come out of Switzerland. A title that is further granted from the constant support the he gains from the elite of our scene, and with live performances that remain in anyone’s mind as an experience of a lifetime, it comes to no surprise that DNO is cementing himself amongst the true pioneers of our community.

“Creating ‘GET BACK’ has been an electrifying journey, fueled by my passion for both bass-driven beats and urban (Hip Hop) elements. The inspiration behind this electrifying journey was to create a musical experience that resonates deep within, infusing every beat with an irresistible surge of energy. Drawing inspiration from the pulsating energy of urban nightlife, I meticulously crafted each sonic layer, weaving a sonic tapestry that beckons the audience to surrender to the irresistible groove. The groovy vocals serve as the heartbeat of the track, driving the momentum forward and inviting every listener to surrender to the dance floor. With each carefully crafted layer and meticulously designed sound, ‘GET BACK’ became a vessel of pure sonic dynamism.” – DNO

Out now under Future Soundz, ‘GET BACK’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone feeling some type of way. A true masterpiece of a track, each musical element has been implemented in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, with DNO continuing his meteoric rise amongst the legendary acts of the dance scene. Having said this, be sure to check out ‘GET BACK’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: DNO / Provided By: Press