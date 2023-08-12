Everything But The Girl share live EP ‘At Maida Vale’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 297

For fans of the iconic duo Everything But The Girl, 2023 marked a momentous occasion as the husband-wife duo released their first collection of new music in well over two decades. The release of the new album seems to have sparked a fresh bout of inspiration for Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt as the duo have already returned with a fresh new live EP for fans to digest.

Earlier this year, on April 21st, Everything But The Girl delighted fans around the world with their eleventh studio album, and first in 24 years, when they released Fuse. With the build-up for the album starting in late 2022, Thron and Watt surprised the music world with the revelation that new music from the duo was finally in the works, following the long downtime since the two suspended group activities following their 1999 release, Temperamental. Fortunately, the return wasn’t a one-off blip on the music radar and the duo have already shared a follow-up EP, the exciting At Maida Vale EP.

The new four-track collection is comprised of live recordings that originally debuted on BBC broadcasts in recent months and collects three tracks from Fuse as well as the song Single, which originally appeared on the duo’s 1996 album, Walking Wounded. The first three songs from At Maida Vale come from Gideon Coe’s BBC 6 Music show and showcase the group diving into their newest album and delivering live renditions of Nothing Left To Lose, Run A Red Light, and When You Mess Up. The final track on the EP, Single, was taken from a broadcast on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio 2 show.

For fans of Everything About The Girl, it certainly is an exciting time as the duo has picked up their career 24 years after what appeared to be the end of the road for the group. Check out the At Maida Vale EP below.

Image Credit: Edward Bishop