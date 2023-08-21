Fargro delivers incredible new four-track EP, ‘Dreamin’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 217

Up-and-coming Dutch producer Fargro has been building a global audience since he first introduced himself to the world back in 2019, delivering his debut single Don’t Leave Me the very next year. In the years since he has continued to hone his production skills and live sets, building up to now and the release of his first EP.

Hitting streaming services via Relavel Records, the latest release from Fargro allows the young producer to showcase his variety and production skills across a proper collection of music, allowing listeners to get lost in the lush melodies and driving rhythms. The four tracks on Dreamin’ combine the deep house elements that underly his style with a mix of pop and house rhythms, creating an energy that is unique and infectious all at once. Fargro discusses how a studio session with RVLE helped craft the title track of the album and plant the seeds for the entire EP:

I started working on the ‘Dreamin’ EP last summer. It all started when I had a studiosession with RVLE, the singer-songwriter who’s singing on ‘Dreamin’ or Awake’. We started with a Ed Sheeran kind of beat. It’s really different then the final version. The track developed in a different kind of way, more into like this deep and chill vibe. I really loved doing this and I loved to work with these sounds that brings you this instant chill/dancy vibes. When we finished ‘Dreamin’ or Awake’, I started to create a story around the theme of ‘Dreamin’ or Awake’. The story isn’t an autobiographical story, but it’s more in a way everyone reminds himself/herself in.

While that is the only collaboration on the album, the other three tracks continue with similar energy and allow the Dutch artist to continue to develop the story and bring listeners on a beautiful musical journey:

Life is about making choices. Every choice you make has an impact on your next choice in your life. Whether it’s something you would do for a loved one, or just for yourself. The EP shows both sides.

Check the Dreamin’ EP from Fargro out now!