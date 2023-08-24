Some unveiled evidence linking Fred Again.. and Selena Gomez to a possible collaboration: Watch

Last week, British DJ and producer Fred Again.. played a very interesting ID with a familiar female vocal during one of his performances, which sparked fans’ imagination for a possible Fred Again.. and Selena Gomez collaboration. But that’s not all, because apart from the videos, there’s other evidence of this.

Although the pair have not yet officially confirmed the possible release, and of course, this doesn’t mean that the track will ever be released, but there is a lot of content that a co-written track is certainly in the works. Weeks ago, for example, there were rumors that the Oscar and Grammy-winning singer, Selena Gomez was dating British DJ/producer Fred Again... But it is now definitely clear that it was certainly just a working relationship, even if they were photographed together in some of the pictures. News of the suspected collab broke on X (formerly Twitter) after a fan posted footage of Fred Again.. playing an unknown song, possibly featuring Selena’s vocals. The vocals sample Laura Rivers’ 1976 hit “That’s All Right”, which gives the track a very energetic feel.

A little earlier, someone spotted on another source, where Fred was only posting about his day job in one of his Instagram stories, but the screenshot of the story clearly showed that his DAW had the phrase “Selena LEAD” in the assets. The teased collaborative ID was unveiled to the public at Fred’s party shortly after Selena announced her single, which arrives this Friday (25 August). “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”, commented Selena about the album, which is rumored to be a foray into electronic music. Interestingly, Fred recently did a major collaboration with Obongjayar, which was also performed live, in this case at Lollapalooza 2023.

