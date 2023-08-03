Hi-LO captivates his audience at Tomorrowland 2023 Freedom Stage W2: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 224

With Oliver Heldens’ HI-LO alias reserved for his deepest and darkest records, the Freedom Stage at Tomorrowland 2023 was erupting in energy from start to finish. With hard-techno signatures and flairs of basslines, HI-LO delivered an energetic set to the masses for weekend two of the festival.

As Tomorrowland welcomed attendees to weekend two of the highly-anticipated festival, Oliver Heldens’ HI-LO alias took on the Freedom stage of day one, and let us tell you it was truly impeccable. Luckily for all those who missed out on the festival and the live stream, Tomorrowland has released the full set on their YouTube channel allowing anyone to enjoy this stellar set or even re-live the memories out there.

Starting off with HI-LO and Eli Brown’s collaboration on “Ride Or Die” and shifting into HI-LO and DJ Deeon’s “Wanna Go Bang,” the crowd could no be contained at the Tomorrowland Freedom stage. His 2020 tracks ‘Zeus’ & ‘Kronos’ landed in the top 10 of the most supported Techno tracks on 1001tracklists in 2020, providing that HI-LO gathered a fan base of like-minded music lovers looking to explore the realms of techno music and Tomorrowland was the perfect place. Rinsing out unreleased music such as another collaboration with Eli Brown and of course his own singles which are yet to have released dates, the set was truly one for the books.

Be sure to re-live the official HI-LO Freedom stage set at Tomorrowland 2023 below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com