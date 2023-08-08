ILLENIUM unveils ‘Trilogy: Los Angeles’ event for 2024

Secure your spot: Trilogy: Los Angeles – ILLENIUM‘s exclusive artist presale begins August 14th!

The beloved electronic dance music producer has confirmed that the much-loved Trilogy event will be making its grand return in 2024. Titled “TRILOGY: LOS ANGELES,” the event is set to take place at the iconic SoFi Stadium on Friday, February 2nd. As if that wasn’t enough to get fans pumped, ILLENIUM expressed his enthusiasm in bringing this one-of-a-kind show to the City of Angels, Los Angeles. “TRILOGY: COLORADO” in June was an absolute spectacle and a huge milestone in dance music as a whole, so expectations for this one are super high!

ILLENIUM, also known as Nicholas D. Miller, has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide with his emotionally charged music and energetic performances. He has built a reputation for creating a unique blend of melodic dubstep, future bass, and progressive house, which has earned him a dedicated following and critical acclaim in the music industry.

TRILOGY: LOS ANGELES will take place at @SoFiStadium on Friday, February 2nd!! So stoked to be bringing this show to the City of Angels ❤️ Artist presale begins Aug. 14th @ 10am PST! Sign up for access at https://t.co/LAZkVrQ7cp pic.twitter.com/FMSKepzDgG — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) August 7, 2023

The Trilogy event promises to be an unforgettable experience for ILLENIUM’s devoted fanbase, affectionately known as the “Illenials.” The event’s name itself holds a special significance as it represents a triad of past, present, and future. It will undoubtedly showcase ILLENIUM’s evolution as an artist and provide attendees with an extraordinary journey through his discography. With the SoFi Stadium being a renowned venue that has hosted some of the most significant events in the entertainment industry, it is the perfect setting for the grand spectacle that Trilogy is sure to be.

For those eager to secure their spot, ILLENIUM has announced an artist presale for “TRILOGY: LOS ANGELES,” that will commence on August 14th at 10 am PST. Fans who don’t want to miss out on this exclusive opportunity can sign up for access at www.illeniumtrilogy.com. Considering the popularity and massive demand for ILLENIUM’s shows, early registration is highly recommended.

In the words of ILLENIUM himself, “So stoked to be bringing this show to the City of Angels ❤️.” February 2nd, 2024, can’t come soon enough.

Image Credit: Rukes.com