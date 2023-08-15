Relive Martin Garrix B2B set with Alesso at Tomorrowland 2023: Watch

By Nicole Pepe

Martin Garrix went B2B with Alesso at Tomorrowland 2023 and we can finally experience the gigantic set.

In case you missed one of the most iconic sets at Tomorrowland 2023, have no fear. Martin Garrix has just uploaded his B2B set with Alesso in full on YouTube. The set was a complete surprise to all Tomorrowland goers when they took the STMPD Records stage during the first weekend of the massive festival. The one-hour and thirty-minute set is filled to the brim with classics, remixes, and IDs and is being regarded in the comment section as one of the best moments in Tomorrowland history.

The set begins with both DJs taking the decks as the first forty-five minutes are filled with mashups featuring the two, including Martin Garrix’s mashup of ‘It Gets Better vs. Pressure’, by Swedish House Mafia // Martin Garrix & Tove Lo, and Alesso’s mashup of his song ‘Words‘ with Zara Larson and Nicky Romero & Avicii‘s iconic hit ‘I Could Be The One’. The IDs flood in at about the thirty-eight-minute mark featuring an ID from Julian Jordan & Eleganto, and a coveted ID from Swedish House Mafia.

To end the monumental B2B set, Alesso and Garrix play familiar favorites including Alesso’s ‘Heroes’, ‘If I Lose Myself’, and ‘Reload’ among many others, and Garrix’s top tracks including ‘In The Name of Love’, ‘Scared To Be Lonely’, ‘Follow’. The closer of the set was none other than Garrix and Alesso’s collaborative song ‘Look Inside Our Hearts’, sealing the deal as a set that will go down in history.

Watch the full set below:

Image Credit: Tomorrowland