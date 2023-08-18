Nicky Romero releases new track ‘Mahoya’ from upcoming EP: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 276

Nicky Romero has just released the ultimate underground dancefloor killer ‘Mahoya’ from his forthcoming EP ‘Nightvision’.

Nicky Romero’s newest single, ‘Mahoya’, packs an underground-alike, global punch as the second club-oriented track from his forthcoming ‘Nightvision‘ EP, which is also the main musical theme for Nicky Romero’s first-ever open-to-close solo show, that will take place on December 2nd at AFAS Live in Amsterdam.

The track’s first draw is its Kenyan vocals that create a mesmerizing tribal feel, while Romero ups the ante with piano chords that lead into a deep, undulating bassline and rhythmic synths. ‘Mahoya’ is engineered to be a crowd pleaser, with a driving beat and indeterminable yet catchy vocal riffs, and is sure to light up the dance floors across the globe as well as during Romero’s Nightvision show in December. The new track follows the EP’s first single, ‘Give In’ from July, so stay tuned for more records from the ‘Nightvision’ EP coming out soon and the namesake Nicky Romero‘s upcoming show.

Below are the dates for Romero’s ‘Nightvision’ tour, you can also purchase tickets here:

Aug 11, 2023 – Marquee – New York, NY

Aug 12, 2023 – The Pool at Harrah’s Resort – Atlantic City, NJ

Aug 13, 2023 – Wet Republic – Las Vegas, NV

Aug 18, 2023 – TAO – Chicago, IL

Aug 19, 2023 – Hakkasan – Las Vegas, NV

Oct 03, 2023 – EDC China 2023 – Suzhou, China

Oct 27, 2023 – NOTO – Houston, TX

Oct 28, 2023 – SCREAM 2023 – Edmonton, AB

Dec 02, 2023 – Nicky Romero presents: Nightvision – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Image Credit: Kevin Anthony Canales / Provided by Unfolded PR