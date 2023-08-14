Paco Osuna & Nicole Moudaber go B2B as NOW HERE residency continues at Hï Ibiza’s Club Room

By Ouranios Savva 238

Enticing audiences with each of his live shows, Paco Osuna continued his Hï Ibiza summer residency in style, as he went B2B with no other than legendary techno act, Nicole Moudaber. The ultimate of experiences, NOW HERE is in full flow and this one residency you do not want to miss out if visiting the White Isle this summer.

Continuing his NOW HERE summer residency in the most immersive of fashions, Paco Osuna has become one of, if not the most stellar of names to feature on the White Isle, with each of his shows captivating audiences on a weekly basis. Taking over Hï Ibiza’s Club Room once again, the man of the moment was joined by no other than techno legend herself, Nicole Moudaber, with the iconic acts going B2B and offering only the most feel-good of vibes for everyone in attendance. Having made his NOW HERE debut whilst opening the show, Manu Sanchez left no doubt to the imagination, with the Spanish DJ/Producer putting on quite the show in his homeland.

Ensuring the experience of a lifetime for everyone in attendance, Osuna’s Ibiza residency has become a synonym with the most ultimate of live performances, whilst the vast array of guests that appear week in and week out, have resulted in the huge success of NOW HERE in recent times. With summer 2023 already in full flow, this latest edition was definitely one of the books, as all acts ensured the most electrifying of experiences, and in turn, left everyone in attendance stunned from what they had just witnessed before their own eyes. Representing the core values and ethos that Osuna has followed all throughout his career, and life for that matter, NOW HERE “is living and experiencing music with passion: to live the present now and here, to enjoy the moment to the full,” and this time was no different.

Coming to a close on October 3rd, Paco Osuna’s NOW HERE residency will continue to liven up the White Isle in its own unique way, and if this latest edition was anything to go by, we cannot wait of its in store for the remainder of the season. A fan favourite event, tickets sell in no time at all, so if you find yourselves in Ibiza this summer, be sure to visit the iconic Club Room at Hï Ibiza, where Osuna and his guests will provide you with a night that will remain in your thoughts and memories for years and years to come. With this said, all information on the NOW HERE summer residency can be found on the official Hï Ibiza website, and can be accessed here. Have you already joined or will you be joining Osuna in Ibiza this summer? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by b4booking