Skrillex & Four Tet deliver memorable B2B set at HARD Summer 2023: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam

For all those who recently caught the legendary back-to-back set from Skrillex and Four Tet at HARD Summer 2023, you are in luck as the full set has been shared via YouTube to enjoy at your convenience. Whether you had the opportunity to attend the highly-anticipated festival in person or are looking to check out those sets on social media channels, it is safe to say Skrillex and Four Tet absolutely killed their set in the best way possible and the energy could not be contained.

Skrillex and Four Tet have been delivering iconic sets in 2023 and their HARD Summer back-to-back was definitely on the list. Absolutely blessing their global fan base as the legends appeared on stage, thousands upon thousands were cheering and fueled with energy as Skrillex and Four Tet did what they do best. Luckily for all those who missed the set, the Skrillex and Four Tet back to back set has been shared via YouTube.

From rinsing out tunes such as Skrillex, Starrah, and Four Tet’s “Butterflies” to Skrillex and Boys Noize’s -“Fine Day Anthem,” the crowd was going wild with energy from start to finish. Even better Four Tet made a track the day before and had the opportunity to debut this single to the masses at the festival. A monumental moment indeed, Skrillex and Four Tet have been on fire this year and we could not be happier.

Be sure to check out the full Skrillex and Four Tet set below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Keiki-Lani Knudsen for HARD Summer