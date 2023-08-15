Spotify reveals quarter of all streams globally are hip-hop music

According to an official blog post from Spotify, close to a quarter of all streams globally are hip-hop music. This is driven by dominant artists in the music industry such as Drake, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Ice Spice, and Metro Boomin. As hip-hop is the most listened-to genre globally on Spotify, more than four hundred million users around the world have streamed hip-hop music in 2023 at this time.

For the past three years, nearly half of Spotify’s Top 50 most-streamed artists globally have been hip-hop or rap artists. With rappers such as Travis Scott releasing his album known as UTOPIA with collaborations including Future, Drake, 21 Savage, and more, this quickly hit the top albums globally on Spotify. As hip-hop continues to dominate the music industry space, this is not only in the United States but includes countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, the UK, Spain, India and Canada.

