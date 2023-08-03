Tale Of Us deliver mesmerizing set at Tomorrowland 2023 mainstage W2

By Alshaan Kassam 204

Carmine Conte and Matteo Milleri who go by the stage name Tale Of Us are a power duo who have shown the sky is the limit when it comes down to their production abilities. Delivering an absolutely majestic set on the mainstage of Tomorrowland 2023, the Italian duo Tale Of Us showcased their ever-evolving sound design and attendees could not get enough of this magical set.

Tale Of Us have become globally recognized not only for their unmatched production skills but their immersive sets which have become widely popular. Blessing Tomorrowland weekend one and two, Tale Of Us delivered a mesmerizing set for the books during weekend two at the mainstage. With mesmerizing soundscapes and breathtaking rhythms, Tale Of Us left the crowd in awe for more during weekend two of Tomorrowland.

Playing tunes such as MRAK and David Lindmer’s “Their Law” while pumping up the crowd with Mau P and Kevin de Vries’s “Metro,” the attendees at Tomorrowland 2023 were in for a treat as Tale Of Us once again played an impeccable and unique set. From Massano’s unreleased track to even playing MRAK’s unreleased music, we cannot wait for these ones to be released. As stunning visuals took over the screens, their global fan base was entering the world of Tale Of Us with enticing vocal melodies and melodic techno rhythms. Check out the weekend two tracklist here courtesy of 1001 tracklists.

