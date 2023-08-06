Tame Impala and Thundercat release limited vinyl print of No More Lies

By Mason Taylor

Tame Impala and Thundercat reunite to bring fans a very limited 7′ vinyl copy of their recent single No More Lies. The disk is available for pre-order now.

Tame Impala and long-time fan Thundercat recently collaborated on a track in April. Titled No More Lies, the track was a heart-wrenching look at a tragic relationship and one’s need to take responsibility for their actions. Upon the release of the track, NME reported in an interview with Thundercat that the project is a,

“‘one-off’ release and not part of a wider project, Thundercat did confirm that he is wanting to work with Tame Impala again and has ‘hope’ that he will ‘create more with Kevin in the future’.”

Well, the release of the track was not the end of the collaboration as a whole, as the duo return to give fans a unique physical option for the purchasing of the track. The track will be printed on 7′ vinyl done with cheetah print on the disk. The vinyl will be accompanied by a trippy blue design for the cover. The limited edition vinyl is available for pre-order now on NinjaTune for £16.00. The vinyl is set to ship on September 22, 2023, so interested fans only have a short time to order the new collaboration.

Thundercat, in the release bio for the track, had this to say about the collaboration:

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album. I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

Thundercat is about to embark on his In Yo Girl’s City tour, beginning his North American leg at the Newport Jazz Festival on the day of this article’s writing, August 5, 2023. Fans wanting to catch Thundercat on tour can find tickets on sale at StubHub.

For a breakdown of Tame Impala’s signature style and the tools, he uses to create the magic, check out our article on recreating the sound.

Image Credit: Tame Impala / Provided by Outside Organisation