Tiësto unites with BIA & 21 Savage on hip-hop inspired record ‘BOTH’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 252

Tiësto, BIA, and 21 Savage have united their superstar talents for the release of their sensational summer track, “BOTH.” This high-energy single is now available worldwide through Atlantic Records, and it’s poised to become the next global party anthem, thanks to its irresistible melodies and captivating lyrics.

Tiësto shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Having the opportunity to work with both 21 Savage and BIA has been incredibly exciting. The synergy between BIA and myself was already in the works, and as soon as I heard her verse after sharing my new track, I knew this was the perfect fit. 21 Savage’s dynamic contribution took the project to a whole new level of energy and excitement. I couldn’t have imagined a better partnership for this song.”

BIA and 21 Savage echoed the same sentiment regarding their involvement in the project. BIA expressed her excitement, saying, “Being a part of this track was an amazing experience. Collaborating with Tiësto and 21 Savage was a blast, and the beat is absolutely fire. I’m eagerly anticipating the world’s reaction to this record.”

21 Savage also chimed in, highlighting the track’s club-ready vibe, “This is the kind of track that gets the party going in the club! Working alongside Tiësto and BIA was an awesome experience, and I’m thrilled to have contributed a verse to this sensational piece.”

“BOTH” follows the recent release of Tiësto’s highly-praised seventh studio album, “Drive,” which earned the distinction of being the first RIAA-certified album of 2023 in the US. This accomplishment stands as a testament to Tiësto’s ongoing success. “Drive” includes a lineup of hit singles that have collectively garnered an impressive 4.5 billion global streams. Among these hits are tracks like “The Business” (2x Platinum), “Don’t Be Shy” featuring Karol G (Gold), “The Motto” featuring Ava Max (Platinum), “Hot In It” featuring Charli XCX, “10:35” featuring Tate McRae (Gold), and “All Nighter.”

In celebration of the “Drive” album, Tiësto is embarking on an exciting series of live performances. These include headline shows, prominent festival appearances, exclusive residencies, and more. For additional information, you can find more details here.