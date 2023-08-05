Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici & Sub Zero Project join forces for electrifying new single ‘The Race’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 252

Teaming up for the ultimate of collaborations, Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici and Sub Zero Project have just unveiled an absolute banger, entitled ‘The Race.’ “It’s been a long-awaited moment for us to release on the prestigious Tomorrowland Music label, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this collaboration with all of you. Get ready to witness the magic that happens when worlds collide!,” Vini Vici say

With collaborations far from few within the electronic dance industry, it is always a privilege when artists of such magnitude come together, and of course in doing so, provide us all with an end product that alike it does not exist. Achieving just that, and even reaching beyond if we may add, Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici and Sub Zero Project have combined their immense talents for the very first time, with the end result nothing short of spectacular. A production that will be talked about for years and years to come, ‘The Race‘ perfectly embodies the signature sound(s) of each of this multifaceted artists, and in turn, provides us with the most electrifying and highly-energetic of projects that we have seen to date.

Impacting our community on an individual basis in more ways than none, each of these acts can be considered true pioneers of electronic music, with their chosen respective fields mastered to the absolute of perfection. Elevating progressive big-room on the daily, Australian legend Timmy Trumpet needs no further introduction, as each of his endeavors and live performances, speak volumes of the influence that he exerts within our community and not only. In quite a similar fashion, Israeli psy-trance duo Vini Vici have established themselves amongst the elite acts of the euphoric and psychedelic scene, whilst their ability of venturing through an array of genres, helps them stand out from all the rest. Last but most definitely not least, Sub Zero Project have been elevating the hardstyle scene in the most immersive of fashions, with the Dutch duo constantly cementing themselves within the realms of true legendary status through each of their endeavors, with this one being no different.

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, ‘The Race’ acts as a clear indicator towards the undeniable musical prowess that each of these acts possesses, and with a musical chemistry that can not go unnoticed, this latest collaboration is most definitely one for the books. Oozing with energy from start to finish, each element has been incorporated in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, whilst the combination of each of their dynamic styles on one project alone, has most definitely left us all in awe and of course, begging for more. Featured on each of their sets during this current festival season, Trumpet himself states that “I’ve been playing this track in my sets for months and every time its absolute fire,” whilst Sub Zero Project also mention that “we already played this track on some of the biggest stages in the world this year and right now its finally time to unleash ‘The Race’… MAXIMUM POWER!” Adding their own thoughts to this collaboration for the ages also, Vini Vici stated the following;

“We had an amazing experience working alongside Timmy Trumpet and Sub Zero Project on this new track. Their talent and creativity brought a whole new dimension to the music. It’s been a long-awaited moment for us to release on the prestigious Tomorrowland Music label, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this collaboration with all of you. Get ready to witness the magic that happens when worlds collide!”

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘The Race’ is out now under Tomorrowland Music, and trust us when we say, this is one project that will have anyone feeling some type of way. A true masterpiece of a track, each artist has implemented their signature styles of play to the utmost of perfection, with the end product acting as a cleat testament to the genius minds behind this iconic collaboration. With this in mind, we will be keeping a close eye on each of these legendary acts and all their future endeavors, but for the time being, be sure to check out ‘The Race’ in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Timmy Trumpet (Press), Vini Vici (Press), Sub Zero Project (Press)