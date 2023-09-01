Titus1 teams up with Andy Villa for absolute banger ‘That Drop’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 173

Teaming up for the ultimate of collaborations, Titus1 and Andy Villa have blessed fans alike with the release of ‘That Drop.’ Oozing with energy from start to finish, this is one production that will have listeners feeling some type of way.

With collaborations far from few in the electronic dance industry, it is always with great pleasure that we welcome the joint forces of two highly respected and musically gifted acts, as this latest track is set to cause quite the frenzy amongst the fan bases of both, and not only. A hard-hitting production that will have anyone feeling some type of way, Titus1 and Andy Villa have blessed us all with the release of ‘That Drop,’ the ultimate banger that can scintillate even the toughest of crowds. Combining their genius mind(s) in the most immersive of fashions, this latest collaboration is one for the books, as both set of artists incorporate their style(s) of play in a harmonic and at the same time fully addictive way.

Influenced by the genres of 80’s electronic music, Titus1 is the epitome of an act that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection, whilst the experience and knowledge that he has gained over a significant amount of time, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. Evolving through the different eras of electronic music, the Canadian DJ/Producer eased his way towards both DJing, and then eventually also music production, with each of his endeavors speaking volumes of the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. Venturing through an array of genres, Titus1 caters for all types of music lovers, with this latest production acting as a cleat testament towards his versatile nature. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, Andy Villa has also been impacting the dance scene for quite some time now, with this collaboration now set to have listeners straight out of their seats and onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all.

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘That Drop’ is out now under Red Ocean Recordings, with the end product speaking volumes on the musical chemistry between both of these multi-faceted artists. A true masterpiece of a track, each musical element has been implemented in the most distinct of manners, whilst the energy levels go off the roof, with ‘That Drop’ set to be featured on mainstages all across the globe. Bearing this in mind, be sure to check out this certified hit in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!





Image Credit: Andy Villa (Press) / Titus1 (Press)