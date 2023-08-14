Tomorrowland One World Radio initiates 24/7 channel for classic festival anthems

By Daniel Šikljan 472

Tomorrowland keeps pushing the boundaries once again with the inclusion of a brand-new 24/7 channel dedicated to only the biggest festival classics.

Tomorrowland’s One World Radio propelled itself into the limelight ever since its inception in February 2019. Since then, the acclaimed radio station added Daybreak Sessions to its portfolio which serves as a perfect channel to kickstart your day. This time around, people got what they asked for. One World Radio introduced a brand-new 24-hour channel dedicated to only the best and biggest Tomorrowland anthems, titled rather simplistically: Tomorrowland Anthems.

As mentioned above, Tomorrowland Anthems is a 24/7 channel, just like its compatriots One World Radio and Daybreak Sessions. It promises a “non-stop, high-energy musical journey” along with some of Tomorrowland’s greatest anthems, as well as a fresh addition of “the hottest and most popular hits of the moment”. To celebrate its launch, One World Radio curated 4 special mixes to further introduce the core aspect of the channel to fans and listeners worldwide. Tomorrowland Anthems is available via Tomorrowland’s official website or on their mobile app. As of right now, the channel isn’t available on their Youtube channel like the other two.

Tomorrowland recently capped off its 17th edition in style with more than 400.000 people walking the festival grounds throughout both weekends. They have recently shared most of the sets online with some of the most trending ones being Hardwell and Alok’s mainstage performances, Martin Garrix & Alesso b2b at the Library stage during STMPD RCRDS takeover, and Armin van Buuren’s breathtaking 3-hour set at the Freedom stage. Other artists such as Indira Paganotto, Otto Knows, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Don Diablo also delivered incredible performances.

The festival also shared a list of 10 most-played tracks of the 2023 edition which includes Skrillex & Boys Noize, Mau P, Calvin Harris, and many more. Next chapter of Tomorrowland begins on October 12th with the triumphant return of Tomorrowland Brasil.

Image Credit: Rudgr.com