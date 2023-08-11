UNTOLD Festival creates magical memories with 8th edition [Review]

By Ellie Mullins

Over 420,000 fans gathered to witness the magic of the 8th edition of UNTOLD Festival in Romania this year. “UNTOLD makes the world spin, feel, and attract you like a magnet,” said Steve Aoki.

Another year, another edition of the stellar UNTOLD Festival. One of the highlights for electronic fans in not just Romania but all around the world, this is proven by this year’s attendee numbers. Over 420,000 fans gathered for 4 days & 4 nights in the city of Cluj-Napoca to witness 250 acts spanning pop, techno, house, trance & many, many other genres, with the likes of Imagine Dragons, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Tale of Us, Bebe Rexha, Alok and more representing at the top of the lineup.

Curating a special feeling like no other festival out there, this was felt not only by the crowd but the acts themselves too, with Alok stating “DJs are the last attraction of the UNTOLD festival; the biggest attraction is the fans,” and Topic speaking of his first-time experience saying “It is the first time I have seen so much passion and joy in my career. People run to the main stage; the

audience in Romania is unique; what happens here is unique!” That love was also extended further with many other artists expressing their love for the crowds, including Imagine Dragons, ZHU, Olly Murs, Eric Prydz, DJ Bliss and French Montana, all who made either Romanian debuts or UNTOLD debuts.

Of course, it wouldn’t be UNTOLD Festival without Armin van Buuren. Sharing a deep and personal history together, Armin made his 2023 set one to remember by not only extending his set from 3 hours to 5 and playing until the sunrise, but also invited over 200 of his biggest fans to be on stage with him.

Emotional, transformative and magnetic, UNTOLD’s magical 8th edition was one for the books, and we’re more than happy to have witnessed it in person. For those wanting to return or make the pilgrimage for the first time next year, ticket registration for 2024 is already open, and you can sign up right here. See you next year!

Featured Image Credit: Alive Coverage – provided by UNTOLD Festival