Amnesia Ibiza set to host winner of KlubCoin’s “DJenerates DJ Global Search” competition

By Ellie Mullins 113

“We are so grateful for the opportunity. Playing in an iconic club like Amnesia is a dream come true. We are very happy to be part of this community. This contest has helped us to step up our game and develop our skills,” say the winners of the competition held in collaboration with KlubCoin, Amnesia Ibiza and DJenerates.

After an expansive search for the next top DJ talent, the “DJenerates DJ Global Search” competition, which would award the winner a chance to play at Amnesia in Ibiza, has finally ended. After narrowing down 1400 DJs and live acts down to just four, the winner has been revealed as Colombian duo Two Guys Plus Machines.

Drumroll, please! 🥁 After an intense competition that saw 1400 signups narrow down to just four finalists, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is here! A massive round of applause to Two Guys Plus Machines for claiming the crown! 🏆 Mark your calendars as they prepare to… pic.twitter.com/21cOZo67r0 — KlubCoin (@KlubCoin) September 1, 2023

After battling it out against three other acts during a two-hour set live in Amnesia’s Virtual Club inside Decentral Games on August 29, with a simultaneous broadcast on Clubbing TV, they became clear winners thanks to their unique talents. As part of their prize, they will now go on to play a live set at Amnesia Ibiza in person on 29 September, also being their first set ever in this capacity. The two brothers, Esteban and Santiago Sáez, can be described as a unique combination of 90s vibes and Latin percussion. The project arose with the purpose of studying and understanding how technology can stimulate human creativity and generate value through art, so anyone heading out to see what the brothers are made of can expect a lot of synthesizers and controllers.

“We’re thrilled to give back to the community and offer Esteban and Santiago a well deserved chance to perform in Amnesia. It’s special for us because it is one of the many possibilities offered by the KlubCoin ecosystem and the DJenerates Klub, and we’re excited to demonstrate IRL utility once more and continue this journey further.”, said Ivor Viskovic, CMO of Klubcoin.

Tickets for their debut show can be found via the Amnesia website here.

Image credit: provided by press