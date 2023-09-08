Armin van Buuren releases ‘A State Of Trance: Ibiza 2023’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 479

Just days after commencing his summer residency at Ushuaïa in Ibiza, Armin van Buuren has dropped the ninth edition of his highly acclaimed A State of Trance mix album series, centered around the Ibiza experience. In line with the recently established tradition of releasing mix albums in three parts, as initiated with ‘A State of Trance 2023’ in May of this year, ‘A State of Trance, Ibiza 2023’ delivers a taste of Ibiza directly to the doorsteps of fans worldwide.

Spanning three segments and featuring a total of forty-two tracks, ‘A State of Trance, Ibiza 2023’ captures the irresistible essence of summer days and club nights on the enchanting White Isle. Curated with a dazzling selection of tunes from acclaimed artists such as ARTY, D.O.D, Eelke Kleijn, Ferry Corsten, Kryder, Maarten de Jong, Push, Ruben de Ronde, Trance Wax, and Armin van Buuren himself, this mix album instantaneously transports listeners to the Balearic paradise, enabling them to bask in its magic from wherever they choose.

Armin van Buuren shares, “Every new year marks the start of another exciting summer season in Ibiza that I always eagerly anticipate. There’s an undeniable connection between the island and trance music, especially when you’re soaking in the sun, sipping drinks with friends. I have a deep bond with Ibiza, and I’m celebrating it with a series of four Sunday shows at Ushuaïa throughout September. Much like the A State of Armin event series, this fresh mix album reflects my affection for the White Isle. I hope you thoroughly enjoy it!”

Click here to listen the full album mix via your favorite streaming platform.