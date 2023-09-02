Axwell remode version of ‘Center Of The Universe’ turns 10 years old

Ten years ago, Axwell, the renowned Swedish DJ and producer, gifted the world with a timeless dance music anthem: “Center Of The Universe.” As we commemorate its tenth anniversary, let’s revisit this iconic track’s enduring impact on the world of dance music.

Axwell iconic “Center Of The Universe” arrived in 2013, captivating audiences with its euphoric melodies and soulful vocals. Released on his label, Axtone Records, the track transcended genre boundaries, resonating not only with dance music enthusiasts but also mainstream audiences.

This sonic masterpiece quickly became a festival favorite, igniting dance floors at events like Ultra Music Festival and Tomorrowland. Its euphoric energy and anthemic qualities turned it into an instant classic.

Beyond festivals, “Center Of The Universe” found a permanent place in DJ sets, radio rotations, and playlists worldwide. Its timeless appeal continues to unite dance music fans and inspire new generations of producers.

Axwell’s creation marked a turning point in the evolution of dance music, emphasizing the genre’s ability to convey emotion and tell stories through sound. It served as a catalyst for innovative production techniques and a testament to the genre’s enduring spirit.

As we celebrate a decade of “Center Of The Universe,” it remains a testament to the power of dance music to create unforgettable moments and unite people across the globe. This track has left an indelible mark on the industry and serves as a reminder that dance music is a universal language that transcends time and space.

