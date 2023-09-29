Castor & Pollux team up with Ozgun for hard-hitting banger ‘Walk Away’: Listen

Teaming up for a collaboration like no other, New York-based duo Castor & Pollux and Turkish DJ/Producer Ozgun, have just unveiled a mainstage banger in the form of ‘Walk Away.’ Oozing with energy throughout, this is one track you do not want to miss out on.

Looking to further enhance their presence within the electronic dance industry, New York-based duo Castor & Pollux have teamed up with Ozgun for the release of ‘Walk Away,’ a mainstage production that will have anyone begging for more. Oozing with energy from start to finish, each musical element has been implemented in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, whilst its emotive lyrics, helps elevate this certified hit to even further dimensions. Showcasing their undeniable musical prowess once again, Castor & Pollux are taking our scene by storm, whilst the inclusion of Turkish DJ/Producer Ozgun, ensures nothing less than the most spectacular of end products.

Generating the most powerful of sound(s) with each of their releases, this fast-rising duo take pride in the versatile nature that they possess, and with their productions ranging from Big Room and Techno, to even Progressive House anthems, Castor & Pollux are well and truly on their way towards global dominance, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Ensuring nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, it comes to no surprise that the likes of Steve Aoki, W&W and Nicky Romero have all supported the duo’s endeavours thus far, and with no signs of slowing down, this is only just the beginning to what is a certain prosperous career ahead.

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, ‘Walk Away’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, this masterpiece of a collaboration is out now under no other than Hardwell’s very own imprint, Revealed Recordings, so be sure to check it out in all its glory below, or stream it through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on both acts and all their future endeavours, but in the meantime, we would like to also know your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

