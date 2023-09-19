Charlotte de Witte announces ‘High Street Remixes’ EP

Charlotte de Witte is set to elevate her KNTXT label with an exciting announcement. She has revealed an upcoming EP titled ‘High Street Remixes,’ featuring the exceptional talents of Astrix, a globally recognized psytrance artist hailing from Israel, and Amazingblaze. This release is slated to drop on the 28th of September and marks the culmination of de Witte’s Overdrive campaign, which commenced in the spring of 2023 with two sold-out shows at The Brooklyn Mirage.

Astrix, with a career spanning several decades, has firmly established himself as one of the leading figures in the psytrance genre. His music is known for its hypnotic rhythms, intricate soundscapes, and a fusion of electronic elements that create a truly immersive experience on the dancefloor. Astrix‘s involvement in the ‘High Street Remixes’ EP promises to bring a unique and captivating dimension to the project.

The EP offers a dynamic listening experience with two high-octane remixes, one from KNTXT signee Amazingblaze and another from the illustrious Astrix. These remixes have been road-tested by de Witte herself during her live performances, creating immense anticipation among her fans.

Charlotte de Witte expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “After playing these tracks during my sets for months, I’m super excited to finally announce that the High Street Remixes EP will be out soon in collaboration with Astrix and Amazingblaze.”

In addition to the EP release, Charlotte de Witte will grace the stage for an all-night-long solo performance at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on the 29th of September, promising an unforgettable night of electronic music.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to Charlotte’s exciting plans for ADE 2023. The KNTXT brand, celebrated for its cutting-edge techno and memorable events, is set to leave an even greater imprint on this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, offering a series of three-day events that promise to be nothing short of extraordinary.

