D.J.C. unveils electrifying new single ‘Sexy House Thang’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 128

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, D.J.C. has just unveiled the most electrifying of singles, in the form of ‘Sexy House Thang.’ “With every beat of ‘Sexy House Thang’ and the musical creativity featured on my label NexGen Music, I urge listeners to embrace the positive, defy the status quo, and remember that even in the most difficult times we can find unity in the rhythm,” D.J.C. says

Constantly on the rise, D.J.C. (real name Daniel Jahmal Clarke) is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft from quite some time now, and in turn, ultimate perfection is what he has been striving for, and of course, achieving on a daily basis. Ensuring nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, the British-American DJ/Producer and music entrepreneur has just blessed fans alike with his most recent release, an electrifying single that oozes with energy from start to finish, whilst each musical element perfectly encaptures D.J.C.’s true essence and love towards music production. As unique as it can get, ‘Sexy House Thang‘ is more than set on featuring on a global scale, with the man of the moment once again showcasing the world his eye to detail, as well as the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses.

Initially creating the concept behind what ‘Sexy House Thang’ was meant to be, D.J.C. has had this track in his archives since the first emergence of its idea back in 2010, and with a number of factors contributing towards the delay of the end product, it is fair to say that all this time was most definitely worth the wait. Inspired by the vibrant New York scene, a diverse array of multi-faceted musicians were enlisted on adding their own touch to the final track, but in this instance, each artist was given the green light of improvising with what they thought would blend perfectly with the concept of the project, and at the same time, with no prior knowledge of what each of them had been crafting. In doing so, D.J.C. was presented with the most extraordinary of results from each, leaving him with one incredible take after another incredible take. Fast-forward to now, ‘Sexy House Thang’ has come to life despite the adversities faced along the way, and with an end product for the ages, D.J.C. stated the following;

“Music has always been a refuge from the world’s chaos. While many chase trends, I’ve always sought to create them. With every beat of ‘Sexy House Thang’ and the musical creativity featured on my label NexGen Music, I urge listeners to embrace the positive, defy the status quo, and remember that even in the most difficult times we can find unity in the rhythm.”

Out now under his very own imprint, NexGen Music, ‘Sexy House Thang’ will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. A true masterpiece of a track, each and every featured artist has ensured that the end product is out of this world, and after of years in the making, and trials and tribulations faced and conquered along the way, D.J.C. has left us all in awe once again. Having said this, be sure to check out this certified hit in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

