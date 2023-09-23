David Guetta unveils anniversary edition of his album ‘7’ with Bonus Tracks & Remixes

By Yotam Dov

Celebrating the Fifth Anniversary of 7 album: David Guetta Drops Anniversary Edition with Bonus Tracks, Remixes, and Peloton Collaboration.

David Guetta, the multi-platinum DJ phenomenon, has been setting dance floors on fire for over two decades with his signature bass drops and electrifying melodies. Back in 2018, the Grammy® Award-winning artist released his seventh album aptly titled “7.” This RIAA Gold-certified masterpiece dominated Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart and introduced unforgettable tracks such as “Flames,” “Say My Name,” and the platinum-certified hit “2U” featuring Justin Bieber.

Fast forward to today, which marks the fifth anniversary of “7,” and Warner Music Group is commemorating this milestone with a brand new digital-only edition of the album. This special release comes packed with bonus tracks and remixes, and it’s aptly named “7: ANNIVERSARY EDITION.”

“7” is a double album that seamlessly blends Guetta’s pop collaborations with his underground house music creations, credited under his pseudonym, Jack Back. The first half of the album features an all-star lineup of artists including Sia, Bebe Rexha, Nicki Minaj, Martin Garrix, Anne-Marie, Charli XCX, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more. On the flip side, Guetta delves back into his roots as an underground DJ with tracks like “Overtone” and “Grenade.” “7: ANNIVERSARY EDITION” brilliantly combines all the original album tracks with an exciting array of bonus tracks and remixes.

As part of the anniversary festivities, Warner Music Group has teamed up with Peloton to introduce exclusive Lanebreak levels for both the Bike and the Tread. David Guetta ranks among the most frequently featured artists on the Peloton platform, and these new Lanebreak levels perfectly complement his 2022 Artist Series content. These immersive levels offer Peloton members a unique opportunity to experience one of Guetta’s legendary live DJ sets within the vibrant Peloton fitness community. It’s a celebration of music, fitness, and the enduring legacy of David Guetta’s iconic sound. Click here to listen the anniversary edition of 7 album.

Image Credit: Ellen Von Unwerth / Providefd by Shore Fire Media