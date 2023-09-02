David Guetta & Alesso surprise B2B at Ushuaïa Ibiza: A night of nostalgia [Video]

Under the starry night sky of Ushuaïa Ibiza, the surprise back-to-back (B2B) performance by David Guetta and Alesso unfolded, creating a remarkable journey through the history of electronic dance music (EDM). Classics like “Titanium” and “Sexy Bitch” by David Guetta, and Alesso’s euphoric “Nillionaire,” resonated with the crowd, showcasing the timeless appeal of these tracks. Calvin Harris, Alesso, and Hurts’ “Under Control” and Alesso’s emotive collaboration with OneRepublic, “If I Lose Myself,” aswell as “Love Is Gone” and “The World Is Mine”, early David hits added to the night’s nostalgic atmosphere. As Usher’s soulful vocals carried “Without You,” the audience shared a moment of unity through music.

The B2B set also paid homage to the golden era of EDM, featuring timeless tracks like “Reload” by Sebastian Ingrosso and Tommy Trash, and Avicii’s “Levels.” Closing the night with “Wake Me Up,” the crowd celebrated Avicii’s legacy and the enduring allure of EDM. Both artists took to social media to express their excitement, with David Guetta referring to the B2B as “kind of magic,” and Alesso expressing a desire to do it again. Alesso also shared his thoughts on Instagram, saying, “Wow!! A legendary night on the most magical island! Thanks for having me @davidguetta, it was an honor!”

Relive the videos here:

