David Guetta drops 2023 Latin rendition of his Bebe Rexha global hit collab ‘I’m Good (Blue)’: Listen

By Yotam Dov 412

David Guetta, the mastermind behind the chart-topping global sensation ‘I’m Good (Blue),’ is back with an exhilarating 2023 reimagining that infuses a Latin flair into the mix. Collaborating with Brazilian songstress Ludmilla and Argentine rapper LIT Killah, this fresh release is set to hit the airwaves on September 28th. The acclaimed original, boasting over 2.2 billion global streams, now gets a Latin-infused makeover with Ludmilla and LIT Killah.

Reviving this instant classic for his dedicated Latin American fanbase, the new rendition of ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ showcases captivating vocals from Ludmilla and LIT Killah. The original track has already amassed an impressive 300 million streams in Latin America and achieved double Diamond certification in Brazil, Diamond status in Mexico, and Gold certification in Argentina. The 2023 version is poised to become another runaway hit across South America.

David Guetta recently delivered an electrifying performance at the Sou Manaus Festival in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. Speaking about the festival, he described it as an “absolutely incredible experience” and expressed his eagerness to return and soak up that “amazing and unique energy” once more. South American fans can look forward to celebrating the end of 2023 with Guetta, as he has just announced a colossal New Year’s Eve show in Rio, Brazil.

The original ‘I’m Good (Blue),’ featuring pop icon Bebe Rexha, has already surpassed a staggering 2.2 billion streams, claimed the #1 spot on the global Spotify chart, and dominated official charts in 11 markets, including #1 rankings in the Top 40, Hot AC, and Dance radio categories in the US.

Ludmilla, the featured artist, boasts a powerful voice and exceptional songwriting talent, making her the most-listened-to Afro-Latina singer globally. She gained recognition with hits like ‘Fala Mal de Mim’ and ‘Sem Querer’ and has released nine multi-genre albums with tracks frequently gracing Billboard Brazil charts and various Brazilian radio stations. She has received two Latin Grammy nominations and won in the Samba/Pagode Album category in 2022. Her collaborations include major artists like Major Lazer, Skrillex, Stefflon Don, and Ty Dolla Sign, and her music has featured in international projects such as Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty V.1.

Argentinian rapper LIT Killah, born in Buenos Aires, rose to fame as a contestant on El Quinto Escalón and gained worldwide acclaim with hits like “Apaga el Celular,” “Bufón,” and “Flexin’.” His debut album, “MAWZ,” became the fourth most-streamed album on Spotify Global during its release week in 2021. In 2022, he continued his success with hits like “La Trampa Es Ley,” “La Tormenta,” and “Killer Bombón” as part of his second album, “SNIPEZ.” In 2023, he received the PremioHeat award for “Artista Revelación” (Revelation Artist) and scored a Top #16 global hit with “Los del Espacio,” maintaining a presence on the TOP 200 chart for over 120 days.

David Guetta has soared to become one of the most streamed artists on Spotify globally, amassing over 35 billion streams and selling more than 50 million records worldwide. He has been voted the world’s best DJ in the prestigious DJ Mag ‘Top 100’ poll three times and holds the distinction of being one of the most successful streaming artists, reaching the top position on iTunes charts in over 113 countries and amassing over 24 million global Spotify followers.

Earlier this year, the international icon clinched the ‘Dance Song of The Year’ award at the IHeartRadio Music Awards for his smash hit ‘I’m Good’ and was previously named ‘Dance Act of the Year.’ He has also received accolades such as ‘DJ of the Year’ at the NRJ Music Awards and ‘Producer of the Year’ at the Brit Awards.

Image Credit: Rankin / Provided by Listen-Up PR