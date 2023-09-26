EDC Las Vegas 2024 tickets are back on sale this Friday

By Yotam Dov 265

Las Vegas, NV – In a thrilling development for dance music enthusiasts worldwide, Insomniac has revealed that tickets for the 28th edition of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas are set to go back on sale. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from May 17th to May 19th, 2024, at the iconic Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With unprecedented demand for the world’s largest dance music festival, all 3-day general admission passes were completely sold out during the festival’s exclusive Future Owl presale earlier this year.

EDC Las Vegas, a global phenomenon, annually welcomes over 525,000 passionate “headliners” to immerse themselves in a sprawling wonderland of dance music spanning more than 1,000 acres. The festival is renowned for seamlessly blending a deep love for music with cutting-edge art installations, exhilarating carnival rides, enchanting theatrical characters, and a vibrant array of interactive experiences that captivate festival-goers throughout the event.

One of EDC’s standout features is its extraordinary lineup, featuring over 200 music artists who represent various dance music subgenres. These artists grace nine spectacular stages and multiple art cars, ensuring there’s something for everyone in the diverse world of electronic dance music.

While the general admission tickets are no longer available, dance music aficionados can still secure their spot at EDC Las Vegas 2024 by purchasing 3-day GA+ and VIP tickets. These coveted tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 29th, at 10 a.m. PT through the official website insom.co/EDCLV24. Festival-goers also have the option of securing their tickets through a convenient layaway plan, starting with a deposit of just $10. GA+ tickets, when paid in full, begin at $599 plus taxes and fees, while VIP tickets start at $969 plus taxes and fees.

In addition to ticket sales, Insomniac recently unveiled exciting lodging options for EDC Las Vegas, including the return of Hotel EDC and Camp EDC. These immersive offerings provide festival enthusiasts with the opportunity to enhance their EDC experience through multiple nights and days of festival-themed accommodations and activities, fostering meaningful connections with fellow festival-goers.

As the excitement for EDC Las Vegas 2024 continues to build, Insomniac has promised to reveal more details in the coming months. Expect updates on EDC Week, charitable initiatives, Camp EDC parties and activities, new festival experiences, the lineup, and much more.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and announcements on EDC Las Vegas 2024 at https://lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com/. Get ready to embark on a musical journey like no other, as EDC Las Vegas returns to light up the desert sky in 2024.

Image Credit: Matt Winklemeyer for Insomniac Events