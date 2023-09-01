Electric Zoo cancels first day due to mainstage construction delays

By Yotam Dov 672

In a heartbreaking announcement, Electric Zoo organizers have officially canceled the first day of the highly anticipated music festival, citing unforeseen construction delays that have impacted the completion of the main stage.

In a statement released to their devoted “Electric Zoo Family,” festival organizers expressed their deep regret and acknowledged the immense disappointment that fans and attendees are likely to feel. Despite their “tireless efforts and round-the-clock commitment,” the organizers have been forced to make the difficult decision to call off the first day of the event.

The festival, which has been a staple in the electronic dance music scene, is no stranger to overcoming challenges. However, this year, the global supply chain disruptions that have reverberated throughout various industries have taken their toll on Electric Zoo as well. These disruptions have impeded the timely construction of the festival’s main stage, a critical component of the event.

“We know how much today meant to all of you, and seeing your excitement made it all the more special for us,” the statement reads. “Sharing this tough news is honestly heartbreaking. We feel the weight of the disappointment and frustration, and we’re so sorry to let our Electric Zoo family down.”

In an effort to mitigate the disappointment of ticket holders, the organizers have announced a refund policy. Those who hold tickets for the canceled Friday event will receive a full refund. For attendees with multiple-day tickets, they will be credited for one of the remaining days of the festival. Additionally, Friday ferry and bus ticket holders will receive a full refund, and those with multiple-day transport tickets will be refunded the equivalent of one day.

Despite the setback, Electric Zoo remains committed to delivering a memorable festival experience for its attendees. The statement assures fans that Saturday and Sunday are still set to be “truly magical,” with festivities kicking off at 1pm on both days. Festival-goers can still look forward to celebrating life and music against the iconic backdrop of the New York skyline, right in the heart of the city.

The organizers acknowledge the gravity of their decision to cancel the first day and express their deepest apologies to the Electric Zoo community. They emphasize that the safety and experience of their attendees are of paramount importance, and they did not want to compromise the quality and integrity of the event.

“We ask for your forgiveness and understanding during this challenging time,” the statement concludes. “Your unwavering support has always been the backbone of Electric Zoo, and we pledge to make the remaining days of the festival an unforgettable experience.”

Despite the initial disappointment, Electric Zoo fans and attendees are hopeful that the festival will indeed rise from this setback and provide a memorable weekend of music and unity.

Full statement can be found below: