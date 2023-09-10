Elon Musk & Grimes named their third child ‘Techno Mechanicus’

By Yotam Dov 657

In an exclusive disclosure within Elon Musk’s newly penned biography by Walter Isaacson, it has come to light that the renowned entrepreneur and his partner, Grimes, have welcomed a third addition to their family. This latest addition, christened Techno Mechanicus, affectionately referred to as Tau, had remained a well-guarded secret until now. Much like their previous child, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, whose announcement was delayed until 2022, this newest family member was kept out of the public eye. Their firstborn, X Æ A-12, or simply X, was born in 2020.

The high-profile relationship between Grimes and Elon Musk was initially unveiled at the 2018 Met Gala. In 2021, the couple publicly acknowledged their “semi-separation.” Within the pages of Musk’s recently released biography, Grimes sheds light on his unique approach to handling anger, referring to it as “demon mode.” She delves into how it both stirs chaos and fuels his productivity.

Elon Musk is the father of 10 children, shared among three different women, one of whom is Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink who directly reports to him. In a fascinating account detailed by author Isaacson, Zilis gave birth to twins in 2021, following Musk’s offer to be her sperm donor, ensuring that “the children would share his genetic heritage.” The biography recounts Musk’s altruistic motive, as he earnestly desires to see intelligent individuals become parents, as articulated by Zilis herself. This remarkable turn of events occurred while Grimes was expecting their second child, with Musk reportedly neglecting to disclose his role in the arrival of twins with one of his employees.

Source: Pitchfork

Image Credit: Duncan.Hull via Wikimedia Commons | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)