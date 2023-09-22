FSOE800 at The Great Pyramids of Giza: Aly & Fila put together historic event in stunning location

By Ellie Mullins 177

The event, which saw historic moments such as Above & Beyond making their Egypt debut, was a fitting celebration for Aly & Fila’s Future Sound Of Egypt brand.

Earlier this month, Egyptian duo Aly & Fila made history once again by throwing a monumental event at their home country’s most famous sight: the Great Pyramids of Giza. Impressive enough as it is to host one show there, this is their second show at the monument which puts them in a very rare club of artists who have had the chance to play this incredible venue multiple times. First celebrating FSOE500 there in 2017, 2023 saw them return to celebrate FSOE800. A testament to how far they’ve come not only within their careers but also with their brand, fans came out in big numbers to witness it all.

“Huge thank you to each and every one of you who attended and traveled from all corners of the world, the atmosphere you created was incredible and something we will never forget.” stated the duo in a social media post

Showcasing some of the best of trance within the FSOE label and beyond, they kickstarted things with a huge b3b between Ahmed Romel, Philippe El Sisi and Omar Sherif, three names that are regulars to the label roster and are perfect representations of the sound that Aly & Fila have carefully curated over the years. Also on hand to represent the sound was fellow label owner of UV, Paul Thomas.

For fans, they got an extra special treat in the form of Fadi of Aly & Fila’s new alias Das Pharaoh for the first time in Egypt (read our interview with him here). Representing the local and international underground scene there, Fadi performed a stellar set of IDs, teasing what we can expect from him for the remaining months of this year going into 2024. Fadi wasn’t the only half of the duo who showcased a special solo set either, with Aly presenting his unique live show ALIVE in an exclusive format.

As they’ve proven time and time again, Aly & Fila know exactly how to get the crowds moving with masterfully curated sets to both uplift and invigorate their fans, and this is exactly what they did with their second set at the Great Pyramids. A celebration of how far they’ve come and a testament to their longevity, they have cemented their status as true heroes of their country. Of course, it has to be said that they also brought Above & Beyond to Egypt for their debut in the country, something that was somewhat emotional for both the trio and the local fans.

Overall, FSOE800 was a triumph, and an event that will certainly go down in the history books.

Featured image credit: provided by FSOE press