Ibiza Essentials: your guide on where to stay, what to do & who to see

By Ellie Mullins 94

Looking to catch the tail end of the 2023 Ibiza season, or want to get a head start on planning for next year? Our Ibiza Essentials guide will show you where exactly to stay, what to do and much, much more.

As the Ibiza 2023 season closing parties approach towards the end of this month into October, now is the perfect plan to secure your trip if you’re wanting to catch the magic, or even wanting to get a head start on next year and are wondering where to stay. Our Ibiza Essentials guide will show you exactly where to stay and what to do to make your trip run as smoothly as possible.

WHERE TO STAY

In our eyes, there’s only one place you absolutely need to know about to curate a perfect stay in Ibiza, and that’s Tropicana Ibiza Suites. As part of the world famous Concept Hotel Group, Tropicana is one of their brightest and boldest Adults Only spaces, and is inspired by the 1988 Tom Cruise film ‘Cocktail’ (to the point where every room is named after a cocktail) with a hint of Mimosa aesthetics, both combining to create a true tropical paradise. A perfect mix of modern and retro, it is no doubt the most unique hotel on the island.

Not only highly recommended for its flawless aesthetic, it is also conveniently situated. Not only is it a few minutes walk to Playa Den Bossa sea for that all-important beach time, but the best part is that it only a 10 minute walk – or a 4 minute drive – to Ushuaïa and Hï, so no need to fork out on public transport or waiting times for rideshares. Other clubs such as Pacha, DC10 and Amnesia are all less than a 15 minute drive away, too.

With free parking, a luxurious pool area complete with a bar and much more on offer to guests, the time to book is now, and you can do so right here.

WHAT TO SEE

A sunset at Café Mambo

An iconic institution on the island, a trip to Ibiza isn’t complete without a view at Café Mambo whilst the sun goes down. Not just a place for good views, it also hosts great music where the likes of Fatboy Slim, Solardo, Claptone and countless other legends get behind the decks, and you can also get a great meal and cocktails there too. Is there any wonder as to why we’ve included it as part of our Ibiza Essentials?

STROLL AROUND THE OLD TOWN

For a bit of history, relaxation and good views during the day before a night of partying, Dalt Vila also known as the Old Town dates back 2,500 years. Featuring a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Old Town is the place to go for culture and incredible panoramic views from the highest point.

GO TO ES VEDRÀ

Ibiza has some of the most stunning natural sights, and one of them is Es Vedrà. This massive towering rock island in the middle of the sea is not only beautiful to look at, but has many myths and legends surrounding it, one being that people claim it is the third most magnetic spot on earth, and has been the birth spot to the goddess Tani. Although these are myths, it is definitely still worth checking out as part of our Ibiza Essentials.

PARTIES AND RESIDENCIES TO CHECK OUT

Ushuaïa Ibiza:

F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! by David Guetta: one of the longest running residencies on the island in its history, David Guetta’s residency is absolutely not something that should be missed. Good vibes, great lineups and even greater music, you’re guaranteed to have an incredible night. Mondays through to 2 October.

Tomorrowland Presents Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike: one of the rowdiest and most energetic events, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike has Ushuaïa shaking with the relentless attitude of their fast-paced signature sound. Bringing the magic of Tomorrowland to Ibiza, it’ll feel like you’ve been transported into another world. Wednesdays through to 27 September.

ANTS: For those who love the more underground-leaning side of electronic music, a true Ibiza Essential is the ANTS residency, in which the brand is also celebrating 10 years strong this year. With names such as Boris Brejcha, Eats Everything, Kölsch, Patrick Topping and countless other legendary names, this isn’t to be missed. Saturdays through to 30 September.

Hï Ibiza:

Tale Of Us present Afterlife: A chance to see the current hottest duo of the underground scene in an intimate club setting cannot be missed, and Tale Of Us are also bringing highlights of their prestigious label Afterlife along with them. Not coming armed without their signature visuals either, the duo transform the Hï Ibiza space in a unique way. This cannot be missed as part of our Ibiza Essentials. Thursdays through to 5 October.

David Guetta & MORTEN present Future Rave: In the second year of their residency, David Guetta and MORTEN are presenting their Future Rave sound in a big way. With many sold out shows, Guetta is showcasing a dynamic side to his sound and his capabilities, being the second residency he’s hosting this year. With other artists showing up regularly like ARTBAT, Meduza and James Hype, Future Rave is back and better than ever. Fridays through to 29 September.

Black Coffee: One of the most renowned and respected artists in electronic history, Black Coffee returns to Ibiza for his residency that has already had quite a few viral moments online, notably of the night when Travis Scott came out to the decks. Serene yet wild, this is what you’ll find at his residency. Saturdays through to 30 September.

Everything else:

Of course, there’s many other clubs that are worth visiting, and our Ibiza Essentials is showcasing just a few.

Amnesia: This year, the club is home to events such as Jamie Jones‘ Paradise, Elrow, Kevin and Perry Amnesia Experience, Pyramid and many others.

Pacha: The huge residency celebrations continue at Pacha, where you can see the likes of CamelPhat, Robin Schulz, Claptone, Marco Carola and Solomun each curate their own nights.

DC-10: Upping their game even more, DC-10 have so far enjoyed events from the likes of Carl Cox and Solid Grooves, and coming up are events from CircoLoco and Exhale.

How will you be spending your Ibiza trip? However you do, be sure to check back on our Ibiza Essentials guide to make the most of your trip.

Featured image credit: provided by Tropicana Ibiza Suites