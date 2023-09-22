Idris Elba unveils new EP of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty soundtrack: Listen

By Yotam Dov 335

To celebrate the highly anticipated global launch of the video game sensation Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Idris Elba, renowned for his role as one of the game’s main characters, has unveiled a captivating musical offering. This collection, titled “The Phantom Files EP,” consists of three original tracks, accompanied by an upcoming music video for the lead single, “Rolla Coaster.”

This EP, released on Idris Elba’s own label, 7Wallace, on September 21st, introduces a darker and more intricately crafted sonic experience. Within this musical endeavor, Idris explores a landscape of glitches and industrial elements that harmonize seamlessly with the game’s dystopian atmosphere, adding depth and dimension to the overall experience.

The EP’s three tracks, namely “Choke Hold,” “Walk Of Shame,” and “Rolla Coaster,” are integrated into the game’s official soundtrack. Idris Elba takes center stage as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent for the New United States of America, embarking on an audacious mission of espionage and survival. Witness Idris’s remarkable digital avatar as he brings this character to life within the game.

Idris Elba’s musical journey has recently been marked by a resurgence of creative energy, marked by a series of electrifying tech-dance anthems, including the pulsating house track “Body Shots” and the fiery Moombahton hit “Biggest,” which Apple chose to launch their iPhone 14.

With “The Phantom Files EP,” Idris Elba continues to push the boundaries of creativity and collaborate seamlessly across different media platforms.

“The Phantom Files EP” – Tracklist:

1. Choke Hold

2. Rolla Coaster

3. Walk Of Shame (Night City After Hours Mix)

Image Credit: Alex Piper / Provided by Listen-Up PR