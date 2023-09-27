Jam & Spoon celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Tripomatic Fairytales’ with limited edition book

By Ouranios Savva 112

Celebrating the 30th anniversary since the release of their ground-defying ‘Tripomatic Fairytales‘ EP, Jam & Spoon have now unveiled a limited edition book in participation with KM7 and Tim Stark. Delving deep into the past, and the significance of this body of work towards the dance scene, there could not be a more fitting way in honouring the legacy of this iconic act.

With three decades having passed since the release of their ‘Tripomatic Fairytales‘ EP, Jam & Spoon have now decided to celebrate its anniversary by unveiling a limited edition coffee table book, offering fans alike with the vision that was created all those years back, and the one singular artwork courtesy of artist Klaus Mai, would now be turned into dozen new pieces that were of course inspired by the original sleeve that featured on Jam & Spoon’s genre-defying and groundbreaking album all the way back in the 90s. Formed by German composers and producers Rolf Ellmer (a.k.a Jam El Mar) and Markus Löffel (a.k.a. Mark Spoon), Jam & Spoon helped shape a generation of music lovers, with their prime identity surrounded by the endless possibilities encountered when taking into consideration electronic music, and the different shapes and forms that it can be perceived, and of course, emulated.

Discovering a whole new dimension of electronic music, the release of ‘Tripomatic Fairytales’ can be considered as the “first artist album example of a major electronic music sub-genre,” as Jam & Spoon would set the precedent of what was to follow in terms of the evolution of our community, and the acknowledgment of how powerful a movement of such manner can be, and will be at any given time. Marking the albums’ 30th anniversary came as an idea by the owner of Holland’s Black Hole Recordings, Arny Bink, as the body of work played an influential role for himself and his establishment, and although only meeting in person for the first time in 2018 during Amsterdam Dance Event, it felt right to find a suitable way of honoring the legacy of the artists’ and their album after all these years have passed. Fast-forward to now, and with Mai’s art in motion, Trance Editor Tim Stark was selected to author this limited edition book, where during a series of articles and interviews, he was able to paint a wider picture on the origin of the album, the main inspirations and influences that led to its creation, as well as the tragic loss of Löffel back in 2006. In further detail, the book consists of;

numbered edition of 1.000

192 pages containing exclusive artwork by Klaus Mai, designer of the original Tripomatic Fairytales albums

the history of Jam & Spoon, written by Tim Stark

more words by Louis Flanigan, Anita Blasberg, Rodolfo Wehba and Arny Bink

interviews with Jam El Mar, Plavka, Tokyo Ghetto Pussy

includes 3 CD’s of Tripomatic Fairytales 2001, 2002 and 3003, all remastered

includes 1 CD of Tripomatic Fairytales [The Official Remixes]

size 30 cm x 30 cm x 3 cm (size of a 12″ Vinyl)

Accompanying the book, a 4xCD ‘Tripomatic Fairytales – 30 Years’ album, where remastered versions of the three Tripomatic LPs (2001, 2002 & 3003) are featured, as well as a disc of new reworks of ‘2001’s’ tracks. Collaborating with a vast array of remixers over the years, and of course always in close connection with Elmer leading to the release of this book, it is fair to say that the end product is nothing short of spectacular. Providing a revision of the album thirty years on, Jam & Spoon fans can begin reminiscing of the past in the most immersive of manners, and new fans alike are now provided with an in depth overview on the significance behind this legendary album, and the impact that it has had on the dance scene as a whole. Having said this, Jam & Spoon’s Tripomatic Fairytales by KM7 and Tim Stark can be found at all good booksellers, as well as being accessed online via this link here. Will you be purchasing a copy of this limited edition book? Let us know in the comments section.

Image Credit: Jam & Spoon (Press) / Provided by Stark Profiles PR