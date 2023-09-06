John Digweed to celebrate Bedrock Records 25th anniversary in special day-to-night event

By Yotam Dov 303

Bedrock Records, the visionary record label guided by John Digweed, is set to mark a momentous occasion with an unprecedented daytime party at London’s famed XOYO venue on October 1st. This event commemorates 25 years since the inception of the legendary Monthly London parties at Heaven. The festivities, running from 3 pm to 10 pm, coincide with a significant milestone in John Digweed’s career—the airing of his 1000th Transitions Radio show, which will be recorded for a future broadcast.

John Digweed, a pioneering figure in the electronic music scene, expressed his excitement for this unique celebration: “For this year’s Bedrock anniversary, I wanted to do something completely different and throw a Sunday day-into-night party. Bedrock has held several events at XOYO in London, and the venue is perfect, with the basement for the full clubbing experience and an upstairs area for socializing while still being part of the party. I am so proud of the loyal fans that have supported the night over so many years and share my vision of it all being about quality forward-thinking music and positive vibes.”

In addition to the milestone celebration, John Digweed and his studio partner, Nick Muir, are gearing up for the release of a new EP on September 8th. This collaboration features the prolific DJ and producer Franky Wah. “Tripchain” offers a cool, driving groove, infused with trademark anthemic synths and percussion, while “Scanalatura” takes a slightly darker approach with deep hypnotic grooves and melodies.

Since the late 1990s, Bedrock Records has been a cornerstone of the UK and global clubbing scene, with its legendary sold-out Thursday night monthly parties commencing at Heaven in London. These nights played host to an illustrious roster of artists, including Laurent Garnier, Danny Tenaglia, Deep Dish, Sasha, Carl Cox, and a rare UK live performance by Rabbit in the Moon, among others. Over the years, Bedrock’s events have graced venues like fabric, Brixton Academy, Matter, MOS, E1, Fire, Electric Brixton, Warehouse Project, and many more, extending its reach to international Bedrock showcases and festivals worldwide, including appearances at ADE, BPM Mexico, Miami Music Week, and Exchange LA. Throughout its journey, Bedrock has remained unwavering in its commitment to delivering quality music and uniting like-minded individuals on the dance floor.

To celebrate this momentous milestone for Bedrock Records and its legendary label head, John Digweed, alongside a special guest, XOYO London promises to be the ultimate destination on October 1st. Mark your calendars for a day and night filled with cutting-edge music and positive energy as Bedrock Records continues to shape the future of electronic music. Click here to claim your tickets here.