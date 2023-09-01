Lost Frequencies makes history: First Belgian artist to surpass 1 Billion streams with ‘Where Are You Now’

By Yotam Dov 297

Belgium has a new reason to celebrate in the realm of music as the talented DJ Lost Frequencies accomplishes a historic milestone. The artist has become the first Belgian musician to exceed one billion streams on a single song, and the track that achieved this remarkable feat is none other than “Where Are You Now.”

Released on July 30, 2021, via Epic Records, “Where Are You Now” is a collaboration between Lost Frequencies and English singer Calum Scott. The song’s journey to success is a testament to the power of collaboration and the universal appeal of its sound. Earlier this week, The Belgian producer took his social media to celebrate this milestone.

Composition and Recognition

The song, composed in the key of F♯ minor with a tempo of 121 beats per minute, showcases the artistry of its creators. Written by a team that includes Dag Lundberg, Joacim Bo Persson, Michael Patrick Kelly, Sebastian Arman, and Lost Frequencies himself, the track seamlessly blends elements of electronic music and pop.

Its popularity extended far beyond Belgium’s borders, garnering international acclaim. “Where Are You Now” was even nominated for the prestigious title of Best International Song at the 2023 Brit Awards, solidifying its status as a global hit.

Chart-Topping Success

“Where Are You Now” didn’t just make waves in terms of streaming numbers; it also dominated various music charts across the globe. The song reached the number one position in multiple countries, including Ireland, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia. It also made its presence felt in the top 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

In the United Kingdom, the track peaked at an impressive number three on the UK Singles Chart, marking Lost Frequencies’s highest-charting single since the hit “Are You with Me” in 2015. What’s more, the song held a firm grip on the UK Dance Singles and Albums Charts, staying at the number one spot for an astonishing nineteen weeks.

In Germany, “Where Are You Now” achieved remarkable success, making appearances on the German Dance Singles chart for a total of 38 weeks. This included two separate stints at number one, with an impressive seven-week reign at the top in October and November 2021. The track’s popularity persisted as it once again claimed the top spot in February 2022, where it continued to dominate the chart for an astounding fifteen weeks.

Lost Frequencies’s accomplishment with “Where Are You Now” isn’t just a milestone for him personally but also for the Belgian music scene. It demonstrates the power of music to transcend borders and connect with audiences worldwide. As the track continues to resonate with listeners, Lost Frequencies’s legacy as a trailblazer in electronic music remains firmly established.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland