Robbie Williams dance project Lufthaus with Flynn Francis & Tim Metcalfe announces debut album

By Yotam Dov 378

In an exciting announcement that’s set to ignite the world of electronic music, Lufthaus, a groundbreaking dance project, has revealed the release date of their highly anticipated debut album, ‘Visions Volume 1.’ The project, a collaboration between musical luminaries Robbie Williams, Flynn Francis, and Tim Metcalfe, is poised to unleash their sonic masterpiece on October 6, 2023, through Armin van Buuren‘s Armada Music.

What began as a creative venture nurtured during the pandemic has now blossomed into a fully realized musical force. The group emerged from the shared love of Berlin’s electrifying electronica sound, a passion kindled during their clubbing days away from the glare of the spotlight. Years of dedication, meticulous craftsmanship, and unwavering friendship have culminated in ‘Visions Volume 1,’ a ten-track journey through the melodic side of electronic music, designed to grace both dance floors and early-morning sunrises.

The album’s creation spanned continents, reflecting the diverse backgrounds of its creators. With studios located in Robbie’s homeland, the UK, and Australia, where Tim and Flynn hail from, ‘Visions Volume 1’ encapsulates a blend of influences and experiences. It is not only a testament to their enduring friendship but also a showcase of their shared passion for electronic music.

Robbie Williams, whose excitement about the album is palpable, shares, “This isn’t just a collection of songs. It’s our heart, our soul, and our vision for what electronic music can be. With Flynn and Tim by my side, we’ve embarked on a musical journey that we’re eager to share with the world.”

The trio has already offered a taste of their electrifying sound with introductory tracks like ‘Sway’ and ‘Soul Seekers.’ However, the album’s release promises fresh additions, including the collaboration ‘Immortal’ with UK pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and the scintillating summer anthem ‘Sunlight,’ unveiled alongside the album announcement. With its shimmering plucks, warm chords, and Flynn’s commanding vocals, ‘Sunlight’ captures the sultry essence of Lufthaus’ poolside aesthetic.

Flynn Francis reflects on the journey, saying, “We had a lot of fun making this album, and I think that translates in the music. Each track is a sonic chapter in our journey, reflecting the evolution of our friendship and our collective experiences within electronic music.”

Tim Metcalfe adds, “Every track on ‘Visions Volume One’ tells a story, a memory, an emotion.”

‘Visions Volume 1’ is a testament to the artistic vision and creative synergy of the groupƒƒ. As it prepares to hit the airwaves on October 6, 2023, the album promises to be a transformative experience for electronic music enthusiasts around the world.

Tracklist:

1. Lufthaus – Sway

2. Lufthaus – Sunlight

3. Lufthaus feat. Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Immortal

4. Lufthaus – Alcohol

5. Lufthaus – Unlovable

6. Lufthaus – Ringo

7. Lufthaus – Bon Vivant Redux

8. Lufthaus – To The Light

9. Lufthaus – Mason’s Daughter

10. Lufthaus – Soul Seekers

Image Credit: Lufthaus (Press) / Provided by Armada PR