Moritz von Oswald announces upcoming album ‘Silencio’

By Yotam Dov 112

Moritz von Oswald, a pioneering figure in the world of electronic music, is set to release his latest album, “Silencio,” via Tresor Records on November 10th, 2023. This two-disc LP, CD, and digital release promises to be a unique sonic journey, exploring the boundaries between human and artificial sound, oscillations generated by vocal cords, and synthesizer voices. Let’s delve into the intriguing world of “Silencio.”

At the heart of “Silencio” lies a captivating concept—exploring the differences and similarities between human voices and artificial sounds. To bring this concept to life, Moritz von Oswald collaborates with a 16-voice choir, Vocalconsort Berlin. This ambitious endeavor draws inspiration from the works of renowned composers like Edgard Varèse, György Ligeti, and Iannis Xenakis, who have explored the spaces between sounds.

“Silencio” is a deeply textured collection of compositions that traverse the sonic spectrum. It gracefully transitions between moments of light and ethereal beauty and those of dark and dissonant intensity. This dynamic interplay creates a rich sonic tapestry that challenges conventional notions of music and sound.

Von Oswald’s mastery of repetition and reduction, reminiscent of his influential work with Mark Ernestus’ Basic Channel project, shines through in “Silencio.” These elements, deeply rooted in techno and minimalism, form the backbone of the album. However, what sets “Silencio” apart is the addition of the human voice, which injects a new dimension of dynamism and rhythmic complexity.

The album’s compositions were crafted in Moritz von Oswald’s Berlin studio, utilizing classic synthesizers like the EMS VCS3 & AKS, Prophet V, Oberheim 4-Voice, and the Moog Model 15. These abstract recordings were then transcribed into choral sheet music by Berlin-based Finnish composer and pianist Jarkko Riihimäki.

Vocalconsort Berlin breathed life into these compositions with their performance at the Ölberg church in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district. This location carries historical significance, as it is just a stone’s throw away from iconic music institutions like Dubplates & Mastering and Hard Wax, where electronic music enthusiasts gathered for years.

“Silencio” is not merely an attempt to imitate one world with the other; it’s a profound sonic dialogue that explores the tensions and harmonies between electronic and human soundscapes. It bridges the gap between these two realms, creating a unique and engaging conversation between them.

Moritz von Oswald’s collaboration with Tresor Records spans three decades, dating back to the early ’90s. His work with artists like Thomas Fehlmann, Eddie Fowlkes, and Juan Atkins has been instrumental in forging enduring relationships between musicians in Detroit and Berlin.

“Silencio” continues this tradition of collaboration, drawing together audiences from diverse musical backgrounds, transcending genre boundaries, and standing as a testament to the power of sonic experimentation. Moritz von Oswald’s “Silencio” is poised to be an album that resonates far beyond the realm of electronic music, inviting listeners to explore the boundaries of sound and imagination. Click here to listen to the album teaser.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by FullProxy