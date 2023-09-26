Planet Funk ‘Chase The Sun’: A Timeless Musical Gem

By Yotam Dov 425

In the realm of electronic music, certain tracks have the power to transcend time and space, leaving an indelible mark on both the genre and the hearts of music lovers worldwide. One such timeless gem is “Chase The Sun” by the Italian electronic band Planet Funk. Released in 2001, this track has not only achieved widespread acclaim but has also left an enduring legacy in the world of electronic dance music. In this article, we’ll take a journey back in time to explore the story behind “Chase The Sun,” its notable achievements, and its iconic music video.

The Birth of Planet Funk

Before delving into the specifics of “Chase The Sun,” it’s essential to understand the band that birthed this musical masterpiece. Planet Funk was formed in 1998 in Italy, featuring a talented lineup of musicians and producers, including Alex Neri, Marco Baroni, Domenico “GG” Canu, Sergio Della Monica, and Alessandro Sommella. The group quickly gained recognition for their unique blend of electronic and house music, marking their place in the electronic music scene.

The Creation of “Chase The Sun”

“Chase The Sun” was born out of collaboration between Planet Funk and the British singer-songwriter Dan Black. Released as a single in 2001, it became an instant hit in Europe and beyond, showcasing the band’s mastery of electronic music production. The track’s signature elements, including a catchy melody, infectious beats, and a hypnotic vocal performance by Dan Black, made it an irresistible anthem for clubbers and music enthusiasts alike.

“Chase The Sun” became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in various countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. Its widespread success solidified Planet Funk’s reputation as a major player in the electronic music scene. The track’s popularity also gave rise to several noteworthy remixes by renowned DJs and producers, further extending its reach across different electronic music subgenres. These remixes injected new life into “Chase The Sun” and ensured its continued relevance on dance floors around the world. Despite the passage of time, “Chase The Sun” has retained its popularity and continues to be a staple in DJ sets and electronic music playlists. Its enduring legacy is a testament to its timeless appeal and the lasting impact it has had on the electronic music landscape.

Legacy

“Chase The Sun” by Planet Funk is a musical gem that has stood the test of time. Its catchy melodies, infectious beats, and memorable music video have left an indelible mark on the electronic music landscape. This timeless track not only achieved international chart success but also continues to be celebrated by electronic music enthusiasts around the world. As we look back at this iconic masterpiece, it’s clear that “Chase The Sun” will forever remain a shining star in the constellation of electronic dance music.

Image Credit: Planet Funk