Robert Miles ‘Children’: Looking Back at a Musical Masterpiece

By Yotam Dov 1.54k

In the ever-evolving world of electronic music, few tracks have left as indelible a mark as “Children” by Robert Miles. Released in 1995, this iconic composition not only catapulted Miles to international stardom but also played a pivotal role in shaping the electronic music landscape. This article explores the life, achievements, history, influence, and lasting impact of Robert Miles, a true pioneer of electronic music.

Born as Roberto Concina on November 3, 1969, in Fleurier, Switzerland, Robert Miles was destined to become a trailblazer in the world of electronic music. Raised in Italy, he developed a keen interest in music at a young age. Miles’s musical journey began when he received his first synthesizer at the age of nine. This early exposure to electronic sounds laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

The Breakthrough: “Children”

Robert Miles’ defining moment came in 1995 with the release of “Children.” The track was a game-changer in the electronic music scene. Its distinctive melody, soothing synthesizers, and hypnotic beats captured the hearts and minds of listeners worldwide. “Children” reached number one on the UK Singles Chart and remained a chart-topper in several other countries. The track’s widespread appeal went beyond the traditional electronic music fanbase, appealing to a broader audience.

Awards and Achievements

The success of “Children” didn’t go unnoticed in the music industry. Robert Miles was awarded the prestigious Brit Award for Best International Newcomer in 1997, solidifying his status as a rising star. “Children” also won an International Dance Music Award for Best International Single.

Influence and Innovation

Robert Miles’ music was characterized by its melodic and emotive qualities, which set him apart in the electronic music landscape. He was a pioneer of the dream trance subgenre, which blended ambient, trance, and classical music elements. This unique fusion opened up new horizons for electronic music, making it more accessible to a broader audience.

“Children” paved the way for a wave of electronic artists who followed in Miles’ footsteps. His knack for creating emotionally charged electronic music inspired countless producers to experiment with melodies and harmonies in their compositions.

Impact on the Electronic Music Industry

Robert Miles’ contribution to the electronic music industry goes far beyond “Children.” He released several successful albums, including “Dreamland” (1996) and “23am” (2001), both of which showcased his talent for crafting electronic music with depth and emotion. His work encouraged artists to explore the boundaries of electronic music, blurring the lines between genres and introducing a more profound and introspective dimension to the scene.

In addition to his music, Miles was an advocate for the genre. He hosted radio shows and actively promoted electronic music in a time when it was still considered a niche genre. His efforts helped bridge the gap between electronic and mainstream music, making it more accessible to a global audience.

Robert Miles’ legacy in the electronic music industry is enduring. His groundbreaking track “Children” not only became an anthem for an entire generation but also set the standard for emotional depth and innovation within electronic music. Miles’ influence is still felt today, as contemporary artists continue to draw inspiration from his pioneering work.

Sadly, Robert Miles passed away in May 2017, leaving behind a musical legacy that continues to inspire and influence the electronic music scene. His ability to infuse electronic music with emotion and melody has left an indelible mark, and “Children” remains a timeless masterpiece that will be cherished by generations to come.

Image Credit: Robert Miles (Press)