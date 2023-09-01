Sebastian Ingrosso & Alesso anthem ‘Calling’ turns 12 years old

By Yotam Dov 273

Twelve years ago, in the heart of the electronic dance music (EDM) revolution, Swedish DJ and producer duo Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso joined forces to create a track that would become an instant classic and shape the future of dance music. Today, we celebrate the 12th anniversary of their iconic collaboration, ‘Calling,’ a track that still resonates with fans and holds a special place in the history of electronic music.

Released on August 31, 2011, ‘Calling’ quickly captured the hearts and souls of dance music enthusiasts worldwide. The track’s infectious melody, uplifting synths, and energetic beats struck a chord with both festival-goers and clubbers alike. It’s a testament to the timeless nature of quality dance music that ‘Calling’ remains a staple in DJ sets and playlists to this day.

Ingrosso and Alesso’s partnership was a match made in dance music heaven. Ingrosso, a member of the renowned Swedish House Mafia, was already a respected figure in the industry, known for his impeccable production skills and electrifying DJ performances. Alesso, a rising star at the time, was gaining recognition for his fresh sound and ability to craft melodies that spoke to the soul.

Over the years, ‘Calling’ has received numerous remixes and bootlegs from artists across the electronic music spectrum. Each reinterpretation pays homage to the enduring appeal of the original track while adding a unique twist to suit different dance music sub-genres.

Beyond its impact on the dance music scene, ‘Calling’ also served as a career-defining moment for both Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso. It solidified Alesso’s position as one of the leading lights of progressive house, and it added another jewel to Ingrosso’s already impressive musical crown.

As we commemorate the 12th anniversary of ‘Calling,’ it’s impossible not to reflect on its enduring legacy. The track continues to inspire a new generation of producers and dance music enthusiasts, reminding us that great music is timeless. While the dance music landscape may have evolved since its release, ‘Calling’ remains an eternal reminder of the power of music to unite, uplift, and transport us to a higher state of euphoria.

Relive the anthemic record below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com