Soulwax return with European tour after 5-year hiatus

By Yotam Dov 126

Belgian electronic music pioneers, Soulwax, have sent shockwaves of excitement through their devoted fanbase with the long-awaited revelation of their upcoming 2024 European tour. This momentous announcement marks their first return to the stage in half a decade, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

The talented duo, consisting of the Dewaele brothers, Stephen and David, have been hard at work preparing a spectacular live show that promises to be nothing short of mind-blowing. This tour will feature a full band, adding a new dimension to their already genre-defying electronica sound. Audiences in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, as well as the UK, will have the chance to witness Soulwax’s electrifying performances firsthand. Notably, they will grace the iconic stages of Roundhouse in London and New Century Hall in Manchester during their UK leg.

A lot has transpired in the world of music since Soulwax last graced the stage, but one thing is certain: the boundless energy that has propelled this band forward for nearly three decades is as vibrant as ever. From their rhythmic prowess to their immersive live experiences, Soulwax’s concerts have become legendary for encapsulating the essence of electronic music. Their unique blend of sound and their reputation for “loveable chaos” have solidified their status as one of the most influential acts in the electronic music scene.

Since their formation in 1995, Soulwax has consistently pushed the boundaries of music, venturing into innovative and uncharted territory. Beyond their role as a band, they wear multiple hats as DJs (known as 2manydjs), run their own record label (DEEWEE), and have collaborated on the groundbreaking Despacio sound system project with James Murphy from LCD Soundsystem.

This monumental return to the stage comes at a pivotal moment for the Dewaele brothers. They were recently honored with the prestigious ‘Outstanding Contribution to Music award in association with Merlin’ at the AIM Awards, recognizing their remarkable contributions to the music industry over several decades.

Few artists can reinvent themselves as consistently and successfully as Soulwax has managed to do. Therefore, their return in 2024 holds the promise of setting a new standard for what electronic music can achieve. The countdown has officially begun, and Soulwax is poised to prove once again that the spirit of the weekend never dies.

UK fans can secure their tickets starting at 10 am BST on Thursday, September 28th, while tickets for all other shows will be available at 10 am CET on Friday, September 29th. Tickets can be found here.

2024 Tour Dates:

Mon 15th Jan: Paradiso, Amsterdam – Netherlands

Tue 16th Jan: L’Aeronef, Lille – France

Wed 17th Jan: Le Transbordeur, Lyon – France

Fri 19th Jan: Huxley’s, Berlin – Germany

Sat 20th Jan: Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne – Germany

Sun 21st Jan: 013 Poppodium, Tilburg – Netherlands

Tue 23rd Jan: Sala La Riviera, Madrid – Spain

Wed 24th Jan: Razzmatazz, Barcelona – Spain

Thu 25th Jan: Le Bikini, Toulouse – France

Sun 28th Jan: Elysee Montmartre, Paris – France

Mon 29th Jan: AB, Brussels – Belgium

Fri 2nd Feb: The Roundhouse, London – UK

Sat 3rd Feb: New Century Hall, Manchester – UK

Soulwax’s return promises to be a monumental event for electronic music enthusiasts across Europe. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience.

Image Credit: Soulwax (Press) / Provided by Neighborhood PR