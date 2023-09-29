Steve Aoki and Danna Paola release energetic new single ‘Paranoia’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

As Steve Aoki continues his album rollout and tour for the second part of his Hiroquest era, he has unveiled his newest club anthem, Paranoia. The new single continues Aoki’s powerful output of releases throughout 2023.

While he is perhaps best known for his cake-throwing antics when on stage, Steve Aoki has shown himself to be a renaissance man of sorts in recent years as he has involved himself in web3 partnerships, engaged in evaluating physical music for collectors, set his sights on heading into space, and started a new music era alongside card trading fictional universe. When the American producer first revealed his Hiroquest tour and album in 2022, it was merely the start of a larger project and world that is continuing to be introduced in the build-up as he takes his show around the world throughout the fall. While no official details have been provided for the release of Hiroquest: Double Helix, Aoki is continuing to deliver some of the most exciting music of his career in the build-up.

This week sees him enlisting the incredible talents of Danna Paola for the infectious new house anthem, Paranoia. With a succinct three-minute run time, the new track will surely make an impact on the radio waves as Paola’s incredible topline engages listeners from her opening notes, making for a perfect sing-a-long anthem that would fit perfectly amongst the programming of Sirius XM’s BPM channel. Setting the foundation for her vocals, Aoki has crafted a hard-hitting production that never lets up from start to finish, ensuring that it will be as impactful on the dancefloor as it is blaring out of listeners’ speakers at home. Over a layer of driving percussion and pulsing bass, Aoki chops up Paola’s verse to create a drop that is memorable and pulsing throughout.

Listen to Paranoia out now!

Image Credit: Steve Aoki (Press) / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media