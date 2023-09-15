T78 unleashes hard-hitting new techno track ‘Steam Room’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 72

The world of techno offers a wide array of producers and output, maintaining the driving force of the genre while individual artists add their own identity and style to their works. For the Italian producer T78, he embodies the spirit of the music while allowing his incredible skills and creativity to drive the dialogue of each track he releases.

With his latest creation, the incredible new single Steam Room, T78 joins forces with FOLUAL to unleash over six minutes of techno glory onto the music scene. Released via Autektone Records, Steam Room builds upon the already impressive catalog of releases from T78 in 2023, showcasing his ability to craft productions with tracks like Tektones #12, Bionatops, Blasterhawk, and his rework of the Activator single, Icon. With a few months still left in 2023, he is not done sharing music with the world as his next release, Optik, is set for release on September 18th.

In between the relentless studio work, the producer has spent many nights on stage, delivering his high-energy performances for crowds throughout Europe. Recent shows have taken him to EGG London, INPUT in Barcelona, Het Sieraad in Amsterdam, Kesselhaus in Berlin, and Close FESTYL in Düsseldorf with stops in Madrid, Edinburgh, and Rotterdam as well. September will allow T78 to head down under, playing Home, Third Day, and Freo Social from the 15th through the 17th in Australia. Beyond those dates, he will return to Europe for the Open Beatz Festival in Germany, Le Jardin Electronique in France, VERKNIPT ADE in the Netherlands, and a stop at E1 in London as well. He will also be taking his show to South America to perform at Holika Fest, Aquasella, Verknipt Festival Utrecht, and Groove in Buenos Aires as well as Enjoy in Santiago, Chile.

T78 shows now signs of slowing down as he continues to reach all corners of the world with his exciting techno productions. Be sure to check out his latest work, Steam Room, and catch him on the road all around the world in the coming weeks:

AUSTRALIA TOUR

15/09/2023 – Home, Sidney (Australia)

16/09/2023 – Third Day, Melbourne (Australia)

17/09/2023 – Freo Social, Perth (Australia)

ADE

18/10/2923 – Melkweg ADE, Amsterdam

19/10/2023 -Club UP. ADE, Amsterdam

20/10/2023 – VERKNIPT ADE, Amsterdam

LATAM weekend-tour

17/11/2023 – Utopic, Buenos Aires, AR

18/11/2023 – Techno Events Presents: T78. Chile

Image Credit: T78 (Press)